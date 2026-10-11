Reuben and Kike Abati Unveil Podcast at Kikelomo’s Media Anniversary

Judith Okafor

Broadcaster, Kikelomo Abati and her husband, Dr. Reuben Abati, have unveiled a podcast, Reuben and Kike Abati, as part of activities marking her 20 years in the media industry and the seventh anniversary of her programme, Real Talk With Kike.

The podcast was unveiled at an anniversary event held yesterday at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos. The gathering brought together government officials, business leaders, media professionals and stakeholders in the cultural and creative industries to discuss leadership, innovation, culture and national development.

The event, themed “The Future of Nigeria: Where Leadership, Innovation, Culture and Media Converge to Shape Nation Building,” featured panel discussions on governance, accountability, cultural identity, artificial intelligence and the future of the media.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Barrister Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, said effective leadership must be measured by tangible results rather than promises.

She highlighted initiatives under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES+ Agenda to improve the business environment, including the Lagos State Electricity Law 2024 and the establishment of the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC). She said the state was targeting 97.5 per cent electricity availability by 2030.

“A government that cannot acknowledge what is broken cannot fix it,” she said, adding that vision provides direction while disciplined execution delivers results.

She called for predictable regulations, faster bureaucratic processes and open engagement between government and stakeholders. She also urged private investors to strengthen domestic supply chains and retain more economic value within Nigeria.

The event featured a panel session titled “Fixing the System: Policy, Accountability, and the Next 10 Years,” moderated by Mrs Abati.

The panellists included her husband, Dr Allen Onyema, Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Dr Abike Dabiri-Erewa and Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa.

Discussions focused on public institutions, policy implementation, accountability and the relationship between governance and private-sector development, particularly in areas such as productivity, employment and sustainable economic growth.

Other sessions examined the influence of cultural heritage on national identity and the impact of artificial intelligence and digital media on storytelling and the creative industries. Speakers also considered how media organisations could adapt to technological changes while preserving professional standards, audience trust and authentic Nigerian stories.

Among the dignitaries at the event are Group Executive Director of Sahara Group, Kola Adesina and Rise Networks founder Dr. Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji as a distinguished speaker.

Performances by BeeJay Sax and other entertainers, alongside an awards presentation, a grant and a raffle draw, formed part of the activities. Yemi Shodimu and Riyah Abdul were the event’s comperes.

The anniversary marked more than two decades of Abati’s work in broadcasting and seven years of Real Talk With Kike, a platform for conversations on leadership, relationships, business, culture and issues affecting Nigerian society.

The unveiling of the podcast adds a digital platform to the media projects associated with the couple, with the potential to extend conversations on governance, culture and contemporary issues to wider audiences.