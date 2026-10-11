N69.5m Poster Fine Sparks ADC, Plateau Face-off

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Plateau State Government have clashed over a N69.5 million fine imposed for alleged violations of Executive Order 003 regulating the display of political posters.

The ADC accused the government and the Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) of selective enforcement, alleging that while its campaign posters attracted sanctions, posters bearing the images of Governor Caleb Mutfwang and President Bola Tinubu remained visible on public infrastructure.

Addressing journalists in Jos, the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Silas Audu Wettok, demanded the withdrawal or suspension of the fine pending a transparent review, insisting that regulations should be enforced fairly across all political parties.

“Our objection is not to legitimate regulation, but to the apparent selective enforcement of the order,” he said.

The ADC also urged the government to focus more on tackling insecurity, saying the protection of lives and property should receive the same urgency as enforcement actions against political posters.

However, the Plateau State Government dismissed allegations of bias, maintaining that the directive applies to all parties without exception.

General Manager of the Plateau Metropolitan Development Agency, Hart Bankat, said 139 posters were removed from the Secretariat Bridge, attracting fines totalling N69.5 million at N500,000 per poster.

According to him, both the ADC and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been sanctioned under the same order, adding that evidence exists showing the removal of posters bearing the images of Tinubu and Mutfwang from prohibited locations.

“APC have been fined and ADC have also been fined. It is left for them. The fine is for the good of the Plateau people, not for anything,” Bankat said.

The agency chief further alleged that some ADC posters had been displayed within the premises of a primary school, raising concerns about the use of public facilities for political campaigns.

Bankat warned that campaign and party offices found violating the directive could be sealed off within seven days, stressing that the policy is aimed at protecting public infrastructure and preserving the environment rather than targeting any political group.

The ADC, meanwhile, insisted that the fine would not deter its preparations for future elections and renewed its call for equal treatment of all political parties in the state.