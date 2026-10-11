Kwara Central APC Women Hold Rally for AbdulRazaq’s Senatorial Ticket, Other Candidates

• Says gov’s gender inclusion policy, other feats will speak for him at polls

Thousands of Kwara Central Women in the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday held a mega rally in Ilorin to mobilise support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and election of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq who is the party’s standard-bearer for Kwara Central Senatorial ticket in the forthcoming general election.

The rally, led by the Senior Special Assistant, Women Mobilization, Hon. Monsurat Abimbola Lawal, kicked off at the General Hospital Roundabout, Ilorin and criss-crossed some major streets of the city, including Surulere, Agaka, Oja Oba market, Gambari, Ita-adu, Kankatu, Omoda and Alore.

The marchers, who were decked in uniform, could not hide their joy as they danced to different pro-APC lyrics while also displaying their various banners.

“This public demonstration is rooted in our love, support and commitment to mobilizing votes for our hard working leader and Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who is contesting for the Senate,” Lawal told reporters on the sidelines of the rally.

“We also staged the rally in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other APC candidates across the state. And we believe that Kwarans are students of history, who have felt impacts of this government in positive ways. They know the difference between Kwara of yesterday and today. We are confident that they would not make moves that could bring us back. We are indeed going forward.”

She sued for continued peace and unity among party faithful and for an unwavering support for APC candidates across board.

Councilor of Warah-Oshin/Egbejila Ward and Deputy Speaker of Ilorin West Legislative Council, Hon. Sherifat Balogun, for her part, appealed to all aggrieved members of the party to join the moving train in the interest of the state, saying the governor is doing a lot to transform Kwara.

She noted that the APC is in charge of Kwara State, given ‘the organic crowd’ and the massive support the government continues to enjoy from the residents, who she said have seen the difference.

“APC is in charge, as evident in the turnout. We didn’t hire anybody. You can see all of us in uniform. These are just a few of us who came out from Kwara Central, because it’s a voluntary rally. Nobody is paying us for anything,” she said, explaining that the purpose was chiefly to prove the governor’s success story and the feedback from citizens, particularly the people of Kwara Central.

“We are appealing to the aggrieved members to join the moving train for the continuity of good works that the Governor is doing.”

A member from Oloje Ward, Ambassador Zakariya Muminat Jumai, who hailed AbdulRazaq’s commitment to gender inclusion, said the administration continues to empower and give women and youth the opportunity to participate in decision making.

She said: “The major party we have in Kwara is APC. Others are minority and we are majority. We can beat our chest and tell the whole world that APC is 100% in Kwara State, and we guarantee that we will be the winner of the upcoming elections, Insha Allah.

“We just gathered members of APC who are here to display support and promote the candidates. We are here to canvas for them, to let them know the purpose of women, and to let them know the women are behind them.

“We are innovative and we appreciate the governor for motivating us. We have women, who are commissioners, senior special assistants (SSAs) and special assistants (SAs), among others and they are performing creditably well.”

Hajia Falilat Saka (aka Iya Eleja) said the rally was to show solidarity for the candidacy of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Hon Salihu Yakubu Danladi and all other APC candidates.

“Today’s rally shows that women in Kwara Central and across the state are solidly behind Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Hon Salihu Yakubu Danladi and other APC candidates, and they would all have the day in the 2027 general election,” she said.