Igueben Attack: Imansuagbon, Okonofua Petition Police, DSS, Seek Probe

A former Edo State governorship aspirant and African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Kenneth Imasuangbon, and the party’s Edo Central senatorial candidate, Hon. Herberta Okonofua, have petitioned the police and Department of State Services (DSS) over an alleged armed attack last week on their entourage in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State.

In the petition dated October 8, 2026, and addressed to the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Patrick Daor, with a copy to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tunji Disu, the petitioners demanded a thorough investigation into the October 6 incident.

They alleged that an ADC supporter, Jerry Oliha, sustained serious gunshot injuries and was rushed to Irrua Specialist Hospital. Campaign canopies, chairs, musical equipment and other materials were also reportedly destroyed.

According to the petition, the entourage encountered confrontations in Wards 4 and 5 before armed men allegedly opened fire at the premises of the Enogie of Igueben.

The petitioners urged investigators to identify two Sienna buses allegedly linked to the incident, trace their ownership and movements, and establish whether they were used to transport the suspected attackers.

They further alleged that the vehicles’ number plates were removed and that the vehicles or plates were taken to a property reportedly associated with Igueben Council Chairman, Endurance Azemegbe, who had earlier denied involvement in the incident.

Imasuangbon and Okonofua asked the security agencies to investigate whether Azemegbe or any other persons directed or facilitated the alleged attack.

They stressed that the allegations were for investigation and did not constitute proof of guilt.

They also called for the preservation and forensic examination of evidence, including bullet casings, medical records, photographs, video footage, CCTV recordings and vehicle documents.

Names of individuals reportedly linked to the incident were also submitted to assist investigators.

The petitioners urged the police and DSS to determine whether the attack was isolated or connected to previous alleged threats against members of their political camp.

They also requested adequate security for themselves, campaign officials and supporters during lawful political activities.

“We remain committed to pursuing our political activities through constitutional and democratic means,” they said, calling for an impartial investigation free from political interference to establish the facts and prevent further violence.