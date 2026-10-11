D-8 Countries Set to Hold International Ministerial Meeting in Ekiti

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State is set to achieve a major international breakthrough as the Developing-8 (D-8) Organisation for Economic Cooperation has selected the state to host its 5th ministerial meeting and 6th Senior Officials’ Meeting scheduled for October 28 to 30, 2026.

The high-level gathering, which will hold at the iconic Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort, is expected to place Ekiti at the centre of global diplomatic and tourism conversations, bringing together ministers, senior government officials and policy experts from some of the world’s emerging economies.

The development represents another major milestone in the state’s growing profile as a tourism destination, investment and international conferences, following sustained efforts by the administration of Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji to reposition Ekiti’s natural, cultural and economic assets for global relevance.

Findings by THISDAY revealed that the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy has commenced preparations for the landmark event, with the Minister, Hannatu Musa Musawa, initiating official engagements with the Ekiti State Government and other critical stakeholders towards ensuring a successful hosting.

The D-8 member countries — Nigeria, Türkiye, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Iran and Azerbaijan — are expected to converge on Ekiti for discussions centred on economic cooperation, trade, tourism development and sustainable growth.

Beyond the formal ministerial sessions, the programme is expected to feature tourism exhibitions, cultural showcases, investment presentations and guided tours designed to expose delegates to Ekiti’s rich heritage, indigenous cuisine, hospitality industry and investment opportunities.

The choice of Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort, one of Nigeria’s most celebrated tourism destinations, has been described by stakeholders as a significant endorsement of Ekiti’s emergence as a peaceful and attractive destination for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE).

Industry observers noted that the selection reflects the increasing visibility of the state, driven by investments in infrastructure, security, tourism promotion and policies aimed at improving the ease of doing business.

The transformation of Ekiti’s road network, strengthening of security architecture, aggressive promotion of tourism assets and the completion of the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport have continued to enhance the state’s accessibility and appeal to visitors and investors.

Since commercial flight operations commenced in December 2025, the state has witnessed improved connectivity, providing fresh opportunities for business tourism, conferences and investment engagements.

Ekiti has also continued to attract national recognition for its tourism drive, emerging as Nigeria’s Most Active Tourism State for three consecutive years — a feat that has further strengthened its reputation as one of the country’s fastest-growing tourism destinations.

For the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, led by Director-General, Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre, the D-8 meeting provides another strategic platform to showcase the state’s tourism potentials before an influential global audience and deepen the vision of making tourism a major pillar of economic development.

Beyond the prestige of hosting international dignitaries, the event is expected to generate economic benefits across the hospitality, transportation, entertainment, food, arts and creative sectors, while creating new pathways for investment partnerships and international destination marketing.

Although the Federal Government has not publicly attributed the choice of Ekiti to any specific achievement, the hosting of the D-8 Ministerial Meeting provides the state with a significant opportunity to showcase the impact of its investments in peace, security, infrastructure and tourism development.

