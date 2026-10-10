Soyinka to Scientists: Don’t Let AI Rob Us of Our Humanity

*NLNG celebrates literary, scientific, creative excellence at 2026 awards night

Sunday Ehigiator

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, yesterday warned scientists and technology developers against allowing artificial intelligence (AI) to erode human creativity and imagination, urging them to establish boundaries that would prevent machines from taking over essential aspects of human existence.



Soyinka gave the warning at the 2026 Nigerian Prize Awards Night organised by Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) held in Lagos, where the theme was Heritage.

He described the threat posed by AI as real, despite its enormous potential to advance human progress, warning that excessive reliance on the technology could undermine humanity’s capacity for independent thought and creative expression.

“The menace that AI constitutes, despite the fascination with this incredible facilitator for human progress, the menace is a very real one,” he said.



The playwright urged scientists, physicists and technologists to recognise the limits of AI, particularly in creative fields such as literature, where human imagination and personal expression remain fundamental.

“When AI begins to write our thesis, to write our poetry, or to claim that they are writing our poetry for us, there’s danger. That means we’re being dehumanised,” Soyinka said.

He warned that allowing machines to perform tasks that require human imagination could gradually weaken people’s creative abilities.



“We’re allowing our imagination to atrophy,” he added.

The Nobel laureate expressed concern that AI could eventually progress beyond assisting humans with routine tasks to creating digital clones of writers and other creative professionals capable of imitating their gestures and personalities.

He said such developments would raise serious questions about the preservation of human identity and the authenticity of creative works.



“When you begin to see a clone of a writer, a clone of the prize winner, on the internet, masquerading, imitating gestures which you thought could only be made by human beings, then there’s a real problem,” he said.

Soyinka, however, acknowledged the capabilities of machines, stressing that his position was not an attempt to halt technological advancement but to ensure that progress did not come at the expense of humanity.

“Machines cannot create for us. They can create, they can measure, but they cannot replace humanity,” he said.

He called for a synthesis of science and the humanities, arguing that the philosophy of creativity should guide the development and application of artificial intelligence.

“So, I appeal to all of you, please humanise machines. Not let machines machinise humanity,” he said.

Soyinka also urged NLNG to consider introducing a special consolation prize to recognise and protect human creativity in the face of the growing influence of artificial intelligence.

He said the humanities had an important role to play in helping society establish ethical boundaries for emerging technologies, adding that the relationship between science and the humanities should be built on mutual respect and collaboration.

Explaining the connection between the two disciplines, Soyinka argued that scientific breakthroughs also depended on imagination, noting that researchers required vision to interpret facts, develop theories and undertake calculations.

“In fact, if you have no imagination to begin with, you will not translate facts, figures, metallurgy, physical sciences, without imagination, you will not even begin to do your calculations. You have to have a vision to start with,” he said.

He commended NLNG for bringing literary, scientific and creative communities together through its awards, describing the initiative as an opportunity to expand the boundaries of imagination and encourage collaboration across disciplines.

Earlier, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NLNG, Adeleye Falade, said the company’s awards had become important platforms for promoting excellence in Nigeria’s literary and scientific communities.

Falade said this year’s theme reflected the responsibility to preserve the nation’s achievements, strengthen its values and pass on opportunities to future generations.

“Heritage is not merely a record of our past. It is the legacy we preserve, strengthen and pass on. It is reflected in the values we uphold, the achievements we celebrate and the opportunities that we create for future generations,” he said.

He explained that NLNG’s commitment to the awards was rooted in its belief that recognising excellence in literature, science and the creative arts could contribute to national development and inspire future generations.

According to him, the Nigerian Prize for Science and Innovation has recognised contributions in critical fields, including health, agriculture, engineering, energy, technology, climate resilience and sustainable development.

He said the prize had celebrated scientists whose work extended beyond laboratories and research papers to provide practical solutions capable of improving lives.

Falade noted that the work of this year’s science prize winner, focused on artificial intelligence and information technology, had the potential to transform lives in Nigeria and across the world.

He added that the Nigerian Prize for Literature had grown into one of Africa’s most prestigious literary honours, providing a platform for outstanding writers and contributing to global conversations on identity, resilience and shared humanity.

The NLNG chief executive said the impact of the awards extended beyond individual winners, as their achievements became part of Nigeria’s intellectual heritage.

“Each winning work becomes part of our national intellectual heritage, reinforcing values and preserving stories, discoveries and ideas that will continue to inspire future generations,” he added.

Falade also highlighted the introduction of the Nigerian Prize for Creative Arts, which was presented for the first time at this year’s ceremony following its launch the previous year.

He said the prize was designed to recognise originality, authenticity and creative excellence across artistic fields, including music, film, visual arts, fashion and theatre.

According to him, the initiative would celebrate artists who preserve Nigeria’s cultural heritage while reimagining it for a new generation.

“From Lagos to London, from Abuja to Atlanta, from Port Harcourt to Paris, Nigerian creativity speaks a language the world understands,” he said.

Falade congratulated the finalists and winners, describing their achievements as evidence of the discipline, dedication and perseverance required to attain excellence.

He said the NLNG would continue to support initiatives that recognise talent, promote innovation and strengthen Nigeria’s contribution to global literary, scientific and creative communities.

The awards night brought together members of the diplomatic corps, government officials, industry leaders, academics, judges, scientists, writers, creative professionals and previous laureates to celebrate outstanding achievements under the theme of heritage.