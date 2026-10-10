Rivers LP Chair Justifies Party’s Membership of Rainbow Coalition

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Chairman of the Labour Party in Rivers State, Mr. Fredrick Nwoje, has explained why the party decided to join the Rainbow Coalition led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The LP chairman described the coalition as a model of inclusive politics that prioritises governance over party differences.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, Nwoje said the recent consultations and broadening of the political family in Rivers State to accommodate leaders and stakeholders across the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party and other groups demonstrated the importance of putting the interests of the state above partisan considerations.

He described Wike’s approach as “a masterclass in progressive politics and the true definition of statesmanship,” arguing that the minister had demonstrated the capacity to work with people across political divides.

“What Chief Wike has demonstrated with his rainbow coalition is that governance is bigger than party. While others preach unity, he practices it. While others play politics of exclusion, Wike has opened his doors to competent Rivers men and women regardless of party affiliation,” Nwoje said.

The Labour Party chairman also praised Wike’s support for President Bola Tinubu, saying the minister’s decision to work within the federal administration despite his PDP background demonstrated what he described as political courage and pragmatism.

Nwoje, however, criticised recent comments attributed to the APC Governors Forum concerning Wike, urging political actors to focus on governance and constructive engagement rather than political disagreements.

He said, “We believe political differences should not distract from the work of governance. The focus should remain on delivering development and representing the interests of Nigerians.”

On the Labour Party’s role in the coalition, Nwoje said the party remained a significant stakeholder and would continue to engage in discussions aimed at securing what he described as a fair and meaningful place for its members.

“I want to assure our members and leaders across the 23 local government areas to remain calm, steadfast and focused. Labour Party is not a spectator in this coalition. We are a major stakeholder,” he said

He expressed confidence in the party’s national leadership and its ongoing discussions with other political stakeholders, adding that the interests of Labour Party members would be protected.

“Our fair share, our rightful place and our due entitlements in this rainbow coalition will certainly get to us. Labour Party will not be shortchanged,” he said.

Nwoje also called on Rivers youths and other residents to support initiatives that promote political cooperation, peace and development in the state.