Publisher Urges Oghara Leaders to Task Oborevwori on Flooding, Roads, Hospital Development

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Publisher of The Common Good Letter, Rev. David Ugolor, has called on traditional rulers, community leaders, religious organisations, women and youths in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, to use Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s visit to commission the Oghareki Model Technical College to draw attention to pressing developmental challenges confronting the community.

He said the governor’s visit presents an opportunity not only to celebrate investment in education but also to seek concrete commitments from the state government on flooding, deteriorating road infrastructure, inadequate drainage systems and concerns surrounding the development of the Delta State University Teaching Hospital in Oghara.

In a public appeal addressed to the Ovie, the Onugbrogodo, the councils of chiefs of Ogharefe and Oghareki, religious leaders and youth representatives issued yesterday, he stressed that residents affected by flooding and other infrastructure challenges deserved urgent attention and practical solutions beyond official speeches and ceremonial engagements.

He urged community leaders to present the concerns directly to Governor Oborevwori and demand clear explanations, specific timelines and identifiable officials responsible for implementing remedial measures.

On the recurring flooding in Oghara, Ugolor called for immediate relief for affected households and businesses, alongside a comprehensive assessment of the community’s drainage network and natural water catchments.

He also called for an investigation into the possible impact of Navy fencing on the natural flow of water, noting that a properly funded flood-control plan was necessary to address the problem sustainably.

The publisher further raised questions about a N20 million provision reportedly made in the Delta State Government’s 2024 budget for flood and erosion control measures in Oghara.

According to him, the year-end budget performance report recorded zero expenditure against the allocation, prompting questions about whether the proposed project was delayed, cancelled or transferred to another budget line.

Ugolor called on the relevant authorities to publish the records and explain why no expenditure was recorded against the provision, emphasising the importance of transparency and accountability in the management of public funds.

He also challenged the Ethiope West Local Government Council to publish details of its annual revenue receipts, deductions, contracts and expenditures, particularly for the 2024 and 2025 fiscal years.

Where allegations of diversion or misuse of public funds exist, he advocated an independent investigation and the public release of its findings to promote accountability and strengthen public confidence in local governance.

Addressing the issue of oil revenue and public infrastructure, Ugolor urged the state government to provide details of projects financed through Delta State’s 13 per cent oil derivation revenue and other relevant development programmes in Oghara and the wider Ethiope West Local Government Area.

He specifically called for a costed development plan outlining proposed interventions in road rehabilitation, drainage construction and the development of the teaching hospital, with clear implementation schedules and measurable targets.

Ugolor maintained that traditional rulers, community leaders and other stakeholders had an important responsibility to ensure that the concerns of ordinary residents were adequately represented during the governor’s visit.

He cautioned against allowing political praise and the celebrations surrounding the commissioning ceremony to overshadow the everyday challenges faced by families and businesses affected by flooding and poor infrastructure.

Appealing directly to Governor Oborevwori, the publisher urged him to listen to the concerns of residents and use the visit as an opportunity to initiate practical interventions, improve transparency in public spending and accelerate sustainable development in Oghara.

He expressed the hope that the engagement would lead to visible relief for flood victims, credible explanations regarding public expenditure and lasting investments in infrastructure and essential public services across the community.