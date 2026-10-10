PINL: No Pipeline Fracture Recorded in Two Months

.Provides employment, livelihood support for over 35,000 youths

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) has reported zero pipeline fractures across its operational areas in the past two months, attributing the development to improved collaboration among host communities, surveillance personnel, contractors and security agencies.

The company also disclosed that its surveillance operations provide employment and livelihood opportunities for more than 35,000 youths, while its scholarship programme has awarded over N2 billion to more than 1,500 undergraduate and postgraduate students.

PINL’s General Manager, Community and Government Relations, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, disclosed this yesterday at the company’s Stakeholders’ Engagement Forum, in Port Harcourt, where he called for sustained cooperation to protect critical oil and gas infrastructure and support economic growth in the Niger Delta.

Mezeh said the absence of pipeline fractures in the past two months demonstrated the value of collective action but warned stakeholders against complacency.

“This is a positive development and demonstrates what can be achieved when communities, surveillance personnel, contractors, security agencies and operators work together,” he said.

He added, “Pipeline protection is a shared responsibility. Our objective is not simply to respond to incidents after they occur, but to prevent them through vigilance, intelligence sharing, effective surveillance and strong community relationships.”

PINL, which operates across Bayelsa, Rivers, Imo and Abia states, maintains relationships with 215 host communities along the Trans Niger Pipeline and Eastern Gas Network corridors.

Mezeh said the company had also extended its community development interventions to women’s empowerment, education and environmental management.

According to him, more than 2,000 women have benefited from empowerment initiatives along the Trans Niger Pipeline corridor, while PINL’s annual Christmas palliative programme provides relief materials and medical outreach to its 215 host communities.

He announced that the company’s scholarship programme had been approved as an annual intervention for eligible students from host communities for the duration of its contract with the federal government.

The PINL executive said protecting oil and gas infrastructure had become increasingly important as Nigeria’s energy industry pursued higher production targets and attracted new investments.

He urged host communities to promptly report suspicious activities, including suspected pipeline vandalism, illegal connections and crude oil theft, through appropriate channels.

“Early information allows early intervention. A small issue identified and addressed early can prevent a much larger problem later,” he said.

On environmental responsibility, Mezeh disclosed that PINL had evacuated refuse from identified dumpsites at Okoloma-Afam, Obeama, Miriwanyi, Izuoma and Kom-Kom in Zone 3.

He appealed to residents to discourage indiscriminate waste disposal and activities that could obstruct pipeline rights of way.

Addressing questions of transparency and accountability, Mezeh said PINL welcomed legitimate scrutiny of its operations and remained prepared to cooperate with lawful reviews by competent government institutions.

The company reiterated its commitment to strengthening community relations, promoting environmental responsibility and protecting infrastructure vital to Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

The Paramount Ruler of Eberi-Omuma Kingdom in Rivers State, King Onyekachi Amaonwu, urged community leaders and residents to sustain their cooperation with PINL.

“Once we unite, traditional rulers and the host community, more results will come,” he said, emphasising the importance of peace and collaboration in achieving development.

Former Bayelsa State lawmaker Ingo Iwowari also urged community members to communicate their experiences with PINL’s education, employment and women’s empowerment programmes.

She encouraged residents to engage constructively in public discussions about the company’s activities while ensuring that community concerns were addressed.