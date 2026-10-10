NDLEA Rehabilitates Over 53,000 Drug Users, Conducts 17,213 Anti-Drug Outreaches in Five Years







Sunday Ehigiator



The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has revealed that it has counselled, treated and rehabilitated 53,843 persons struggling with drug use across its 31 rehabilitation centres nationwide in the last five years.



The agency also revealed that it conducted 17,213 outreaches under its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign within the period to prevent substance abuse and raise public awareness.



The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), disclosed this in his remarks delivered by the Assistant Comptroller-General, Archie-Abia Ibinabo, Director of Seaport Operations, at the fourth Vanguard Mental Health Summit held yesterday in Lagos.



Marwa, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the summit, said mental health challenges and substance abuse were closely connected, warning that efforts to address one without considering the other could undermine support for affected young people.



“At the NDLEA, we meet this reality every day. Behind almost every case of drug abuse is a story of pain: anxiety nobody noticed, depression nobody named, trauma nobody treated,” he said.



According to him, some young people resort to drugs to cope with emotional distress, including anxiety, depression and trauma, underscoring the need to strengthen mental health support alongside efforts to combat drug trafficking and abuse.



Marwa said the agency would sustain its operations against drug traffickers and cartels but stressed that enforcement was only one aspect of its responsibilities.



He explained that the NDLEA’s intervention strategy also prioritised drug demand reduction through prevention, counselling, treatment and rehabilitation.



According to him, the approach informed the WADA campaign, which has taken anti-drug messages to schools, campuses, markets, places of worship, workplaces and communities.



On the impact of technology and social media, Marwa warned that young Nigerians were increasingly exposed to cyberbullying, unrealistic social comparisons, excessive screen use and online content that glamorised drug consumption.



He added that drug traffickers had also learnt to exploit digital platforms to reach potential users.



He called for more effective social media campaigns to counter harmful narratives, while urging parents and schools to encourage open conversations about technology use and substance abuse.



Speaking on the summit’s theme, ‘Advancing Youth Mental Health in Nigeria through Access, Action and Advocacy’, Marwa said affordable mental healthcare and addiction treatment should be accessible to ordinary Nigerians, irrespective of their income or location.



He called for more trained professionals, better integration of mental health services into primary healthcare and treatment systems that would not turn away young people seeking assistance.



On early intervention, the NDLEA chairman said identifying and supporting students experiencing difficulties could prevent their challenges from escalating to the point where rehabilitation became necessary.



He also identified stigma as a major obstacle to seeking mental health support, urging parents, teachers, religious leaders and the media to create an environment where young people could speak openly about their struggles.



Marwa called for stronger collaboration among government agencies, healthcare professionals, educators, civil society organisations, the private sector and the media to expand prevention programmes, referral systems, treatment and public education.



Addressing young people, he urged them to seek help early, support one another and avoid drug use, assuring them that their challenges did not diminish their potential.



“Your struggles are real, but so is your potential. Seek help early, speak up, look out for one another, and say no to drugs. Your life is worth more than any substance,” he said.