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Military Clarifies Misconceptions Surrounding Implementation of Newly Approved Pension Rates

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja 

The Nigerian military has clarified misconceptions surrounding the implementation of the newly approved pension rates.

The Military Pensions Board (MPB) provided these clarifications during a consultative meeting with representatives of military veterans’ associations at the Board’s headquarters in Abuja, yesterday.

According to a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Military Pensions Board, Squadron Leader Aliyu Mohammed, the engagement provided an opportunity for the Board to explain the implementation process, address concerns raised by the representatives and promote a shared understanding of the new pension rates.

“During the meeting, the representatives expressed their understanding of the explanations provided by the Board and appreciated the opportunity to engage directly with its officials. The discussions also reinforced the importance of continued dialogue, mutual understanding and the use of established communication channels to address pension-related concerns,” he said.

Mohammed said the Board reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare of military pensioners and assured the representatives that it remained dedicated to transparent communication, constructive engagement and the timely resolution of issues within its mandate.

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