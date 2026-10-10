Gombe Begins N10.32bn Gratuity Payments to 6,665 Retirees

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has commenced the payment of N10.32 billion in gratuities to 6,665 state and local government retirees, in a major intervention aimed at clearing outstanding retirement liabilities.

The latest disbursement brings the total gratuity payments made by the Yahaya administration since 2019 to N44.134 billion.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony yesterday, Governor Yahaya described the occasion as a moment of justice, honour and joy for men and women who devoted their productive years to the service of Gombe State.

He said his administration inherited more than N21 billion in outstanding gratuity liabilities in 2019, covering obligations accumulated between 2012 and 2019 for local government retirees and between 2014 and 2019 for state retirees.

The governor said despite the challenging fiscal environment inherited by the administration, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, two economic recessions, the Russia-Ukraine war, fuel subsidy removal, naira floating and other economic shocks, his administration remained resolute in its commitment to clearing the liabilities.

He said the government had, prior to the latest intervention, paid N33.283 billion in gratuities, noting that the figure represented payments beyond the initial inherited backlog as new retirement obligations continued to accrue.

For the latest exercise, Yahaya said N6.24 billion had been approved for state retirees, covering outstanding gratuities for 2024 and 2025, while N4.08 billion was approved to settle outstanding obligations in 11 local government councils.

The payment will benefit 2,354 state retirees and 4,311 local government retirees, bringing the total beneficiaries to 6,665.

Giving a breakdown of the local government payments, the governor said the exercise covers 2019 in Akko; 2018- 2023 in Balanga; 2019 -2025 in Billiri; 2018-2022 in Dukku; 2025 in Funakaye, Kwami and Nafada; 2017-2022 in Gombe; 2017-2023 in Kaltungo; 2019-2023 in Shongom; and 2017-2018 in Yamaltu-Deba.

He also disclosed that N299 million had been paid as gratuities to former staff of the Gombe Investment and Property Development Company following its dissolution and the establishment of the Gombe State Investment Promotion Agency.

“With today’s disbursement, our cumulative gratuity payment since 2019 has reached a historic N44.134 billion,” he said.

The governor said the latest payments had effectively settled all state government gratuity obligations up to December 2025, while gratuities accruing from January 2026 would be paid early in 2027.

“I will leave office with no backlog of gratuity, Insha Allah,” Yahaya assured.

He said the government was also working towards establishing a sustainable mechanism for meeting future gratuity obligations, including the consideration of a contributory pension arrangement or direct deductions from the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

Beyond gratuity payments, the governor highlighted several measures implemented by his administration to improve workers’ welfare, including the implementation of the new minimum wage, CONMESS and CONHESS, prompt payment of salaries and pensions, as well as investments in public-service infrastructure and reforms.

He cited the ongoing construction of the new State Secretariat and Three Arms Zone, the construction of 13 new Local Council Development Area secretariats and the rehabilitation of the former 11 local government secretariats.

He also announced plans to fulfil the administration’s pledge to construct a befitting secretariat for the Gombe State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

On public service reform, Yahaya said the government had established the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) to strengthen workforce capacity, productivity and service delivery, while digital transformation initiatives were being pursued through the Gombe State Information Technology and Digital Economy Commission.

He disclosed that the administration had recruited 1,000 teachers and more than 440 health workers, alongside additional personnel for various ministries, departments and agencies established during his tenure.

According to him, the substantial progress made in clearing the inherited gratuity liabilities had placed the state in a stronger position to undertake future recruitment in a more sustainable and strategic manner, based on the actual needs of the public service and the wider economy.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Finance, Malam Muhammadu Gambo Magaji, said the government’s approach to clearing the backlog was also part of its broader commitment to fiscal responsibility, accountability and sound financial management.

In his goodwill message, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Aish Bello, commended the government for its sustained attention to workers’ welfare.

He applauded the implementation of the N30,000 and subsequent N70,000 minimum wages, as well as the implementation of CONMESS and CONHESS for health workers.

Similarly, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Muhammad Hassan Kwami, expressed appreciation to Governor Yahaya for his sustained commitment in addressing the financial challenges confronting retirees and pensioners.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Abdulkadir Adamu Kawu and Zainab Ishiyaku Adamu thanked the governor and the state government for settling their long-awaited gratuities.

They said the payment would enable retirees to enjoy the fruits of their years of service while still alive, and pledged their continued support for the governor and his administration.

The event featured the formal flag-off of the gratuity payment exercise and the presentation of cheques to selected state and local government retirees.