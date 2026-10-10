Glo: Soaring High in Customer Service

Ezekiel Akinyemi

The universal Customer Service Week was again celebrated Monday, October 5 to Friday, October 9, 2026 when corporate organisations across the globe recognize and celebrate their frontline employees who serve and support customers daily. Customer Service Week is an international annual event held during the first full week of October. The theme of the Customer Service Week for 2026 is “The Extra Mile” which speaks to the need for companies to go beyond the call of duty to satisfy their customers. It also aligns with Globacom’s ongoing national advocacy campaign themed “Never Settle for Less” , a call on consumers to prioritise their satisfaction, self actualisation, and break barriers to their next levels.

In line with this universal practice and culture, Nigeria’s telecommunications giant, Globacom, observed the week with a series of activities involving the Customer Service teams nationwide not only to celebrate them but also to prepare them for more efficient service to the customers. The company sent letters of appreciation to the customers letting them know they are the reason it goes the extra mile and thanked them for being a valued part of its journey.

Of course, efficient customer service automatically renews, strengthens, and deepens the bonds and relationships between corporate organisations and their customers. Therefore, one of the major gains of the Customer Service Week for customer-centric and efficient organisations is better synergy and and improved relationships.

For Globacom, the 2026 Customer Service Week is a special one because of its coincidence with a symbolic regulatory recognition of its excellent record of customer service, as well as its impressive scorecard in consumer complaint management and resolution which surpassed the regulatory thresholds in the month of August, of 2026. The recognition and accolade came from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) which praised the company for its adherence to regulatory compliance, commitment to customer service, and the development of the telecoms sector.

This recognition and commendation by the regulator is not an isolated incident as Nigeria’s truly indigenous telecoms giant has been recognised for service excellence in the past. Right from when it made its debut, the company has remained consistent and unwavering in its determination to raise the bar in customer service.

The latest regulatory applause from the NCC is not only an affirmation of Globacom’s commitment and outstanding performance in consumer complaint management and resolution but also an acknowledgement of a deliberate and planned process of consistently delivering superior service to its customers.

These are the exact words of the NCC: “We are pleased to note that your organization achieved and surpassed the Commission’s complaint resolution thresholds of 90% and 97% for Level 2 (L2) complaints. This accomplishment reflects your commitment to regulatory compliance, consumer satisfaction, and the continuous improvement of service delivery”. There is no doubt that the company has put in the works to ups ale both service delivery, consumer complaint Management and resolution, as well as offering subscribers a unique customer experience.

The NCC also acknowledged Globacom’s dedication to timely complaint resolution and adherence to established Service Level Agreements (SLAs) which it said have contributed significantly to enhancing consumer confidence and promoting a positive customer experience within the telecommunications sector. As a company built on process, systems, and quality control, it is not surprising that all its partners and stakeholders are efficiently served and accorded the utmost consideration in every decision making.

The company’s decision to stand out in customer service is deliberate as could be gleaned from its investment in infrastructure, optic fibre expansion, deployment of 4G network, and the top-of-the range modern customer service management technology emplaced.

Globacom has prioritized service excellence, zero service failure, and an efficient and highly optimized network. Its investment in submarine cable network has not only widened network broadband but has also produced fast, clear, and efficient telecoms service

The deployment of AI Gloria, Glo’s AI powered voice and text assistant which responds to complaints, has significantly enabled seamless complaint management and resolution. The Glo AI assistant understands and responds to text and verbal queries and offers answers in English, Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, French, and Spanish. Besides, Glo Cafe 3.0’s wide range of services as a self service app also reduce the possibility of service errors in a significant way. The revamped Glo Cafe 3.0 app is a big step forward for Glo’s self-service platform, giving subscribers more control and a smoother experience right at fingertips. The revamped Glo Café App lets you buy airtime and data, borrow credit, Data gifting – sharing, managing subscriptions or to pay postpaid bills, as any of these can be done in just three clicks. App users can Pay via cards, transfers, USSD, and more payment options.More than an update, the latest Glo Café App is a friendly digital space blending connection, convenience, fun, support, and value.

Globacom’s record of service excellence dates back to its inception 23 years ago, winning and stacking up awards in succession. This is a testament to the commitment and vision of the founder, Otunba Mike Adenuga Jr. Who set a template of innovation, service, value and impact which the dedicated and go-getting employees of the company are building on.

In May 2026, a Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC) report revealed that Globacom emerged as the country’s fastest-growing Internet Service Provider (ISP) in the month of May, recording the highest net addition of internet subscribers among the nation’s major mobile network operators.

The NCC data revealed that Nigeria’s internet subscriber base rose from approximately 154.3 million in April to about 157 million in May 2026, representing a net increase of 2.67 million subscribers within the month. Out Of the 2.67 million aggregate Industry growth, Globacom contributed nearly half, expanding its internet subscriber base by about 1.3 million subscribers.

The achievement further reinforces the company’s renewed competitive momentum within Nigeria’s dynamic telecommunications landscape. Airtel Nigeria posted the second-highest growth, adding approximately 1.07 million, while MTN Nigeria recorded an increase of 382,894 subscribers during the period.

In order to deliver smooth and seamless voice and data services to its teeming subscribers nationwide, Globacom commenced a holistic and extensive Infrastructure upgrade, expansion, enhancing and fibre optic expansion years back.

The infrastructure modernisation project has resulted in world class services, unmatched customer experience across the network, fast, efficient voice and data services.

The company also invested in additional frequency spectrum thereby increasing its network capacity and range as well as offering optimal value creation. The strategic investment in new spectrum and spectrum refarming also led to better video streaming experience, faster video speed, and efficient live streaming experience.

In furtherance of its objective of constantly reinventing the wheel for innovation and business improvement, the company has implemented and still continues to implement the opening of thousands of enhanced LTE (4G) new base stations to enhance data speed. These new base stations are supporting better customer experience and improve the quality of services.

Significantly too, Glo Nigeria has intensified fibre to site and fibre to home services rollout in addition to updating its national fibre backbone. This is to provide back up for its data as well as expand the data infrastructure and offer higher data speed and better customer experience. In this regard, the company is doing alot of fibre to site and fibre to home spread to connect more sites and homes to be able to drive the bandwidth requirement of the advanced LTE expansion.

Because of the recurring issue of service disruptions due to road construction works impacting its fibre infrastructure, Glo Nigeria has done several kilometres of fibre relocation nationwide to avert future service disruptions due to highway construction works. Moreover this fibre infrastructure reconstruction is an ongoing project in areas of road construction works pan Nigeria

To ensure that service is constant and uninterrupted, Glo Nigeria is fortifying its national backbone resiliency, ensuring no service disruptions due to reasons that will bring down its fibre network. In this regard, new fibre routes are being constructed in addition to the expansion of the fibre backbone infrastructure.

Telecom industry analysts project that with Glo Nigeria’s massive infrastructure expansion and enhancement, the network will significantly increase its capacity to handle higher data volumes, providing superior 4G LTE speeds, and enhanced coverage, particularly in high-volume urban and underserved areas, and having the capacity to provide a congestion-free experience.

Akinyemi, a Fellow of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, writes from Lagos