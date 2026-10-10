Gbenga Hashim’s Court Victory: INEC, Accord Party Served With Court Judgement

.Mgbudem mounts opposition, appeals judgement of lower court



Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Certified True Copy of the Federal High Court judgement affirming Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim as the presidential candidate for the 2027 election has been served on the Accord Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This sets the stage for implementation of the court’s orders.

Justice Mohammed Garba Umar, of the Federal High Court in Abuja, ruled on October 5, 2026 that Hashim emerged as Accord’s presidential candidate from the May 30, 2026 primary and ordered the party to submit his name to INEC.

The court further ordered INEC to accept and recognise him as the party’s presidential candidate.

The judgement followed a suit filed by Hashim against Accord Party and INEC over the party’s failure to submit his name after the disputed primary.

Accord Party’s counsel, T.W. Olusesi, told the court that the primary had been validly cancelled.

Hashim’s counsel, Henry Akunebu (SAN) challenged the purported cancellation and the documents relied upon by the party and INEC, arguing that the cancellation letter lacked the party’s official stamp and raised questions about how it was received within the electoral commission.

Justice Umar ultimately rejected the objections and held that the evidence before the court established that Hashim had emerged from the May 30 exercise.

The judge also relied on evidence that the Accord Party had accepted N50 million from Hashim for Expression of Interest and nomination forms.

What has particularly intrigued political and legal observers was the extent to which INEC became involved in the dispute.

The court has now given judgement on the dispute and the CTC of the judgement has been served on both defendants.

“The immediate issue is, therefore, no longer simply whether Hashim won the Accord primary. It is whether the party and the electoral commission will give effect to the orders of the Federal High Court.”

The development also marks a new phase in Hashim’s candidacy.

Following the judgement, the legal dispute that had cast uncertainty over Accord’s presidential ticket has moved into the implementation stage, with the court directing the party to recognise Hashim and forward his name to INEC for the 2027 presidential election.

Indications have emerged however, that the party chairman may still be spoiling for a fight at the appellate court despite Hashim’s call for reconciliation.

The latest development, however, has renewed attention on the unusual legal battle surrounding Hashim’s candidacy.

Meanwhile, Accord Party Chairman, Maxwell Mgbudem, has appealed the judgement delivered by Justice Umar in his suit: FHC/ABJ/1268/226, filed at the Court of Appeal.