Fuel Price Discount: Atiku Asks FG, ‘What Happens on Day 31?’

*Says Tinubu wrongly copied policy he once mocked

*Keyamo: Former VP’s attack on president sign of political depression

*Oyedele insists 30-day discount is commercial decision, not subsidy



*Declares politicians using populism to move country in wrong direction

Chuks Okocha, Ndubuisi Francis, Linus Aleke in Abuja, Chinedu Eze, Peter Uzoho and Dike Onwuamaeze in Lagos

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has challenged the federal government to explain what will happen after the expiration of its 30-day petrol price discount, accusing President Bola Tinubu of adopting his proposed petroleum pricing policy but stripping it of the measures he said were necessary to deliver lasting relief to Nigerians.



Atiku raised the question while inaugurating the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council ahead of the 2027 general election, arguing that a temporary reduction in petrol prices would not address the persistent pressure on households, transport operators and businesses. He said the President embraced his policy prescription that the government once mocked.



The former vice-president insisted that his proposed production subsidy was designed as a lasting, targeted intervention to support locally refined petroleum products and lower fuel costs, unlike the government’s 30-day discount at Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) retail outlets.



His criticism has added a political dimension to the debate over the government’s response to rising petrol prices, with the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, subsequently accusing Atiku of making verbal attacks on Tinubu because of political defeat.



The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, has defended the petrol price discount, maintaining that it is a commercial decision by NNPC Retail to temporarily surrender its profit margin rather than a return to the petroleum subsidy regime.



The price cushion initiative, which offers a N60-per-litre reduction by allowing NNPC Retail to forgo its retail profit margin, is intended to cushion households, commuters and commercial transport operators against rising petrol prices triggered by global oil market volatility amid tensions in the Middle East. However, the initiative has generated divergent reactions, with the government insisting that the measure is a commercial decision rather than a return to fuel subsidy, while industry operators have questioned its implementation framework and implications for competition.



Atiku, accused Tinubu of wrongly copying his petroleum pricing proposal after previously criticising the idea.

The former Vice President said: “Tinubu has had more than three years to improve our lives. What has he given us? A bag of food that costs more each time we go to the market. A journey to work that eats up our salaries. A business that cannot keep its lights on. A farm we may be too afraid to visit.



“This is the cruel record he wants Nigerians to applaud. I have heard the anger in your voices, and I share it. Across this country, people are ready to stand with us and demand better. I will stand with you until we make life affordable again.

“You have demanded painful sacrifices from the people while you, your family, and friends are junketing all over the place. You told Nigerians to be patient as the price of petrol has pushed up the price of almost everything else. But now that an election is approaching, you have suddenly discovered their pain.



“Nigerians did not need a press conference to tell them they were suffering. They have lived it for 1,229 days since you took office. They know who made their lives difficult, and they are ready to hold you to account and mark your script.



“Yesterday, your government announced a 30-day discount on petrol at NNPC stations, with priority for public transport operators. You also proposed a measure to contain petrol prices. When I proposed targeted support to ease fuel costs, you called me ignorant of economic policy. Your government said it could not be done. Now, in a desperate and clumsy retreat, you have shamelessly embraced the principle you mocked. You owe me an apology. But more importantly, you owe Nigerians an answer: what happens on day 31?

Speaking further, Atiku said: “My production subsidy proposal is a lasting, targeted plan. Yours is a temporary palliative dressed up as a solution. Nigerians can see the difference between a leader who has done the work and a government scrambling for an election-season headline.



“Your 30-day discount is a sugar rush masquerading as economic policy: a fleeting taste of relief at the pump, followed by the same brutal crash when the month ends. Families cannot plan their meals around a temporary discount. Transporters cannot set stable fares on it. Businesses cannot invest or plan for the future on it. Nigerians need lasting relief through a well-designed production subsidy that supports local refining and lowers fuel costs – not a N50 sweetener with an expiry date.

“But I am glad you have finally acknowledged the failure of your approach. It is a pity you still seem to have learned nothing from it. I offered a plan because Nigerians’ welfare matters more to me than who gets the credit. You chose to mock it, then copied it badly.



“You created the hardship and now want a medal for announcing fake relief. This is Deception 101 – or, better still, yahoo-yahoo subsidy. For three and a half years, your government has driven up the cost of living.

“Now you offer a N50 petrol discount for 30 days and expect applause for returning a fraction of what Nigerians have lost? How can you make daily life unbearable for years and expect one month of token relief to wipe the record clean?

“Nigerians are neither foolish nor forgetful. They have lived with the consequences of your decisions, and they will judge you by them. Can’t you smell the coffee I am brewing? Nigerians can smell it. They know the difference between a government with a plan and a government buying time.



“Do not hide behind the word “discount.” You say public transport operators come first. Will fares fall? Who will enforce that? What about the farmer moving produce, the trader restocking a shop, the manufacturer running a generator, and the family paying for food? They all pay for fuel, even when they never fill a tank.



‘What you have announced is not relief. It is a late confession of failure on the eve of a general election. Do you think that millions of Nigerians, whom you have condemned to poverty and hardship for three and a half years, will applaud you for failing so abysmally? You have miscalculated. Nigerians are fed up with you.”



Atiku said the economy “has collapsed under your watch,” adding that, “by offering a 30-day relief package, you admit you have no idea how to fix it. That is why you summoned your gang of tax collectors for help. It is a sad spectacle. You have run out of time. Nigerians need leadership with the political will, administrative experience, and sound economic judgment to make life affordable again.”



“You still reach for the same old excuse. You blamed past administrations for the hardship your decisions have inflicted today. You are the President. The petrol price is your problem. The collapsing purchasing power is your problem. The shops closing under the weight of fuel and power costs are your problem. Take responsibility for the country you govern.



“My alternative is clear. Support petroleum products actually refined in Nigeria and sold to Nigerians. Cap the support. Put it in the budget. Audit it independently. Exclude imports. Show the public what it costs and what they save. Give families relief they can count on and give domestic producers a reason to produce more. That is the lesson you missed.



“Fuel is only one part of the damage. We must make food affordable, restore reliable power, put people to work and let businesses grow. We must secure the roads and farms. We must remove the obstacles that hold back young Nigerians with the talent to compete anywhere in the world. A speech about growth means nothing to a family that cannot afford dinner.”

Oyedele: Discount a Commercial Decision by NNPC, Not Subsidy

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, has defended the petrol price discount, insisting that it is a commercial decision by NNPC Retail to temporarily surrender its profit margin rather than a return to the petroleum subsidy regime.



In a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance yesterday, Oyedele explained that a retail margin discount occurs when a marketer voluntarily reduces or temporarily relinquishes its profit margin to lower the price paid by consumers.

The price cushion initiative offers a N60-per-litre reduction by allowing NNPC Retail to forgo its retail profit margin. It is intended to cushion households, commuters and commercial transport operators against rising petrol prices triggered by global oil market volatility amid tensions in the Middle East.

Oyedele said the cost of the discount was being borne by NNPC Retail and that no public funds had been committed to the initiative.



“Every marketer adds a margin to the price it pays for the fuel it sells. A margin discount means the retailer chooses to take a smaller margin, or no margin at all for a period, and passes the saving to the customer. The cost of the discount is borne by the retailer alone,” the minister said.

He maintained that the arrangement differed from a subsidy, under which the government pays part of the price consumers would otherwise bear using public revenue.



According to him, NNPC Retail continues to purchase petrol from Dangote Refinery and other suppliers at prevailing market prices on commercial terms before applying its retail margin to determine pump prices.

\Oyedele also argued that the reduction in earnings per litre could be offset by higher sales volumes as motorists patronised NNPC stations because of the lower prices.



Speaking further, Oyedele said: “We must not keep quiet and allow populism to move our country in the wrong direction. To answer your question, if Nigeria produces 1.8 million barrels of crude oil per day, that volume does not belong to the country alone. Under production-sharing contracts and joint ventures, the crude is shared among the parties involved, and the ratios vary. For illustration, let us assume a 45:55 ratio. A portion of the crude goes to the contractors, while another portion goes to the government.



“There is also the cost of production—the cost of extracting the crude oil from the ground. This is recovered through cost oil, which further reduces the volume available. Royalties must also be deducted before the parties can share the remaining profit oil. The point I am making is that, before the recent reforms, almost all the crude oil revenue available to Nigeria had been exhausted by the cost of the fuel subsidy.”



“Before President Tinubu introduced the reform in May 2023, the NNPC, which holds crude oil on behalf of the country, had less than 100,000 barrels of free crude left. When government revenues were exhausted, the government resorted to printing money, but that was still insufficient. We then began using future crude oil production to secure commitments and borrow money to subsidise current consumption.”



According to the minister, Nigeria was in an unsustainable situation as of May 2023, when the President introduced his subsidy removal reform.

Nigeria had less than 100,000 barrels of free crude available. What the government has achieved since then is the result of increased production, reduced oil theft and the renegotiation of some commitments that previously tied down crude oil. Many Nigerians will remember when Mr. Tony Elumelu, went on social media that the country was unable to account for much of the crude oil it produced because of theft. He later returned to say that the estimated level of theft had fallen to about five per cent. These developments reflect some of the efforts made by the current government.



“However, despite the increase in production and the reduction in oil theft, Nigeria still does not have up to 700,000 barrels of free crude oil available to service Dangote Refinery. Therefore, those suggesting that the government should simply offer crude oil at a discounted price based on the cost of production may not fully appreciate the technical and commercial realities involved.



“It is also important to understand that Nigerian crude is predominantly light and sweet. It may not be the most optimal feedstock for every refining requirement, and Dangote Refinery still needs to import some heavier crude grades. I do not want to go into the technicalities, but the reality is that Nigeria does not currently have up to 700,000 barrels of free crude oil available to supply any single buyer, including Dangote Refinery.



That is why the President introduced the naira-for-crude arrangement, which was intended to help provide greater stability for the refinery and the domestic market. The arrangement has helped, but the available volume is still insufficient to meet all the refinery’s requirements.



“As we ramp up production and free up more barrels from existing commitments, we should reach a point where Dangote Refinery can obtain the crude it requires and other refineries can also secure adequate supplies. Personally, I hope Nigeria will eventually reach a stage where all the crude oil it produces is refined domestically and only the surplus of refined petroleum products is exported.



“However, I cannot provide the exact volume of free crude currently available because I do not have that figure. What I can say is that it is below Dangote Refinery’s requirements. It is important to establish that fact: the refinery still imports crude oil, and Nigeria must continue to increase production and make more crude available to domestic refiners.”

Keyamo: Atiku’s Attacks on Tinubu Sign of Political Depression

In a direct response to Atiku’s criticism, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, yesterday described the former vice-president’s recent verbal attacks on President Tinubu as symptoms of “agitated depression” fuelled by political defeat.



Keyamo who made this known in his verified X (Twitter) account, said Atiku was pained and that the pain stemmed from the fact that President Tinubu, has outsmarted him politically to become the President.

“The pain and bitterness stems from the fact that he, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT finally outsmarted him politically to get the most coveted position of President and he can’t mentally deal with this fact. What we are witnessing with all his recent tantrums against Mr. President, veiled as opposition heroics, is actually a higher form of depression in the field of mental health called agitateddepression.



“Recall that President Bola Tinubu was Governor of Lagos State at a time when he was Vice-President of Nigeria and was generally regarded as politically ahead of President Tinubu in the pecking order of those who aspired to be President. This is not a forum to restate the political journey these two eminent politicians embarked upon when both left their offices as Vice President and Governor in 2007, both in union sometimes and in disunion some other times, with both of their eyes fixed on the ultimate prize,” Keyamo said.



He said, however, through a combination of fate, luck, divine interventions and political dexterity, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu finally clinched the Presidency “At the first try as against his (Atiku’s) never-ending ambition since 1993. Here lies his pain, anger, despair and depression.”



“But let me remind Atiku Abubakar that, despite all the invectives he has poured on the President of late, power is given only by God Almighty, not by man. My most favourite Bible verse since I was 10 years old is actually Ecclesiastic 9:11 which states:

‘I returned, and saw under the sun, that the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, neither yet bread to the wise, nor yet riches to men of understanding, nor yet favour to men of skill; but time and chance happeneth to them all,'” Keyamo said.

The Minister also added, “We should all pity Atiku Abubakar rather than goad him on. Those close to him should actually administer anti-depressants on him. Rather than win supporters, he will lose most intelligent ones by his recent posturing.

“Atiku Abubakar urgently needs mental health support at this critical time as he finally peters into political oblivion,” Keyamo added.

Marketers Warn Against Market Distortions

Despite the government’s explanation, the intervention has raised questions among industry operators about its implementation, the implications for competition and the ability of suppliers to recover their costs. Independent marketers are now faced with the challenge of competing with NNPC Retail during the 30-day discount period without eroding their margins or losing customers to cheaper outlets.

A petrol marketer, who pleaded to remain anonymous, said the price reduction had changed market dynamics and forced operators to reconsider their pricing strategies to retain customers.

“The price reduction has changed the dynamics of the market, and every marketer now has to review their pricing strategy to remain competitive. Customers will naturally gravitate towards outlets offering lower prices, so we are looking at ways to retain our customers through better service, efficient operations and competitive pricing. It is now a question of adapting quickly to the new market reality,” the marketer said.

For his part, former Chairman of the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), Tunji Oyebanji, warned that the N1,350-per-litre price benchmark could create confusion in a market where petrol prices are expected to reflect prevailing supply costs.

He questioned how suppliers would manage the difference between market prices and the proposed benchmark, particularly if they were required to absorb higher costs temporarily and recover them when market conditions improved.

“By the price benchmark, you have created all sorts of confusion. What will happen now is that everybody will gravitate around that point,” Oyebanji said.

He argued that the arrangement could place additional financial pressure on importers and refiners, especially where the cost of financing inventories remained high.

According to him, suppliers could be forced to borrow at elevated interest rates to sustain the arrangement, while uncertainty over when and how they would recover additional costs could undermine their operations.

Oyebanji also recalled the experience of the former petrol subsidy regime, when delayed reimbursements reportedly exposed marketers to financing costs and foreign-exchange losses.

He warned that widening price differences between Nigeria and neighbouring countries could create fresh incentives for the smuggling of petroleum products across the borders.

A senior official of the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), who spoke on condition of anonymity, said marketers were not consulted before the intervention was announced. The official declined to assess the merits of the policy, stating that the industry had not been adequately involved in its formulation.

Officials of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and Dangote Petroleum Refinery, who were contacted, declined to comment on the matter.

Agbakoba, Analysts, APC, ADC Differ

The debate over the petrol price discount has extended beyond the government and industry operators, with policy analysts, business groups and political parties offering differing views on whether the intervention can provide meaningful relief without creating fresh fiscal or market-related problems.

Notwithstanding Oyedele’s explanation, the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) said the government’s proposed price modulation mechanism, intended to keep petrol prices at no more than N1,350 per litre, fell short of the relief Nigerians expected.

The organisation’s Lead Director, Eze Onyekpere, said Nigerians had been paying about N800 per litre before the outbreak of the America-Israel-Iran war and expected a more comprehensive plan to reduce prices towards N400 to N500 per litre over the medium term.

He proposed a domestic crude oil pricing differential that would allow local refineries to obtain crude at prices below international benchmarks, alongside measures to prevent the diversion and smuggling of refined products.

Onyekpere also called for the concession of the four NNPC refineries to technically and financially capable investors, as well as the recovery of funds allegedly lost through turnaround maintenance projects.

He argued that part of the savings arising from subsidy removal could be deployed to reduce the cost of petrol and ease the hardship facing households and businesses.

Professor Emeritus of Petroleum Economics, Wumi Iledare, said the discount could only be justified if it remained temporary, targeted and transparent.

“The decisive question is simple: who pays for the discount? If NNPC Ltd sells below economic cost and government later reimburses it — or an implicit public liability arises — the measure is subsidy-equivalent, whatever its name,” he said.

Iledare urged the government to disclose the discount per litre, eligible volumes, financing source, maximum fiscal exposure and exit plan.

He added that any intervention should be transparent, subject to fiscal limits, independently auditable and designed to preserve competitive neutrality in the downstream petroleum market.

Energy analyst Dan Kunle also criticised the policy as an ad hoc response to rising prices, arguing that it could distort the market without addressing the underlying factors driving petrol costs.

He proposed a more coordinated arrangement involving the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), NNPC Retail, Dangote Refinery and qualified downstream operators, including MRS and AP, to improve domestic crude allocation and petrol pricing.

Kunle suggested allocating 250,000 barrels of crude oil per day to Dangote Refinery for domestic processing, with NNPC Retail purchasing the resulting petrol at N1,320 per litre and selling it at N1,350.

“Your local problem has local solution,” he said, urging the relevant parties to negotiate a workable framework and submit it to President Tinubu for approval.

The Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, Sam Amadi, described the N60-per-litre reduction as a face-saving measure that was politically motivated and economically insufficient to address the pressure on households.

Speaking on Arise News Channel, Amadi argued that the reduction would have little immediate effect on transport fares or the broader cost of living.

“First, I think it’s a face-saving strategy. Again, the government has been too late, too little,” he said.

He added that the intervention might have some political value but would not substantially ease the economic difficulties confronting Nigerians.

The debate has also assumed a political dimension, with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) insisting that the petroleum subsidy regime would not return.

The APC National Secretary, Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, said the distinction between a retail discount and a fuel subsidy was clear, maintaining that the government would not return to the previous arrangement.

“The issue of fuel subsidy, just as the Minister of Petroleum said yesterday, is that we are not going back to subsidy. It is gone, and gone forever,” Basiru said.

He argued that the removal of the subsidy had freed the government from the financial pressures associated with borrowing to fund salaries, pensions and development projects.

The APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, also criticised opposition proposals to reduce petrol prices through crude oil pricing arrangements, arguing that local refineries could not depend entirely on government-supplied crude because part of Nigeria’s crude production belonged to joint-venture partners.

The ADC, however, described the proposed intervention as a loan to Nigerians, arguing that costs absorbed by suppliers today could eventually be passed on to consumers.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the opposition party said the discount did not provide a lasting solution to the cost-of-living crisis.

“The principle is straightforward: what suppliers forgo today, Nigerians will pay later. The government wants to announce a discount, collect the applause and leave the Nigerian people to settle the bill,” the party said.

The ADC argued that a temporary reduction in petrol prices would not resolve the broader pressures on food prices, transport fares and household expenditure.

Separately, a Senior Political Assistant to the ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Demola Olarewaju, accused President Tinubu of adopting an idea previously advanced by Atiku on petrol pricing.

In a post on X, Olarewaju criticised the administration’s approach to the intervention and called for a full return to fuel subsidy, further intensifying the political debate surrounding petrol prices.

Amid the controversy, former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olisa Agbakoba, advocated a domestic crude oil price differential that he said could bring petrol prices down to N400 per litre.

Speaking at the annual conference of the Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria in Lagos, Agbakoba argued that Nigeria could consider a pricing arrangement that gives domestic refiners access to crude oil at a lower price than the international benchmark.

He said the approach could reduce the cost of locally refined petrol and provide more meaningful relief to consumers.

The immediate challenge for independent marketers, however, is how to compete with NNPC Retail during the 30-day discount period without eroding their margins or losing customers to cheaper outlets.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Muda Yusuf, said the initiative would bring relief to some people.

Yusuf told THISDAY that the key distinction was that the intervention was limited in scope and possibly more targeted at vulnerable segments of society who would not mind long queues.

He said the fiscal burden of the discount would be much less than that of a blanket subsidy, under which about 50 million litres would have to be covered.

“A blanket subsidy is surely not sustainable. This intervention is also time bound. It also has a significant symbolic value,” Yusuf said.

He emphasised that “addressing the cost-of-living challenge is a shared responsibility among all tiers of government — federal, state and local governments” and suggested that “more investment in mass transit vehicles with subsidised transport fares is needed to complement this latest intervention.”

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer of BIC Consultancy Service, Boniface Chizea, said it was not surprising that calls for a return to subsidy were gaining ground, considering the level of hardship in the country.

Chizea said: “After all, we must not stop reminding ourselves that the core essence of leadership is the welfare and well-being of a generality of the population.

“The pump price today at above N1,400 per litre is at the same time punitive, excruciating, even wicked, and most certainly not sustainable.

“Therefore, the various steps being taken are to temporarily ameliorate the hardship that has been visited on the population.

“It is often recommended as a matter of fact that it is better to subsidise production rather than consumption for more reasons than one.”

He said there were several reasons Nigeria should avoid returning to pump-price subsidies, describing such payments as a wasteful misallocation of scarce resources.

“If you also make pump price in Nigeria much lower than those in neighbouring countries, we weaponise irresistible and difficult to control products smuggling as economic agents take undue advantage.

“What we must bear in mind is that it is urgent for us as a country to think properly through how to cater for the welfare and well-being of the majority of our population living on the margin by making our budgeting pro-poor,” Chizea said.

The competing positions have left the 30-day petrol discount at the centre of an increasingly broad debate over fuel pricing, market competition and the government’s response to rising living costs. While the government maintains that NNPC Retail is temporarily sacrificing its margin rather than reinstating a subsidy, critics are questioning the sustainability of the relief and the implications for the wider downstream market. Atiku’s central question remains whether the intervention will be followed by a lasting policy framework or whether consumers and businesses will face renewed pressure when the discount expires.