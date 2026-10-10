Ex SGF, Ahmed, Urges NAHCON to Priotise Pilgrims’ Need

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Alhaji Yayale Ahmed, has charged the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to prioritise and sustain the needs of pilgrims in order to enhance their overall Hajj experience.

He made the offer at a recent courtesy visit to NAHCON Chairman/CEO Ambassador Ismail Abba Yusuf, at the Hajj House in Abuja.

The parley provided an opportunity for the former SGF to offer strategic guidance and encouragement to the NAHCON leadership on advancing Hajj administration and improving services for Nigerian pilgrims.

He expressed satisfaction with the NAHCON’s leadership agenda, praising its core focus on prioritising pilgrim welfare.

In response, Ambassador Yusuf described Ahmed as a vital stakeholder with vast administrative skills, experience and insight that remain invaluable to the Hajj sector.

He expressed his gratitude for the visit, thanking the elder statesman for his continued personal guidance, and interest in the well-being of Nigerian pilgrims.

Ambassador Yusuf assured the former SGF that NAHCON remains committed to leveraging the wisdom of key stakeholders as it implements practical measures to reform Hajj administration and elevate service delivery.