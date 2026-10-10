Bauchi: NDC Supporters Defect to APM, Cite Governor’s Achievements

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

A large number of supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Bauchi State have defected to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), citing what they described as the landmark achievements of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed as the reason for their decision.

The defectors, led by Mr. Muntaqa Ahmad Zubairu, the Chairman of the party’s decampees yesterday, said their decision to join the APM was motivated by their assessment of the governor’s performance, particularly in infrastructure development and other areas of governance across the state.

They expressed confidence in the governor’s leadership, noting that his administration’s projects and policies influenced their decision to align with the APM and support his political direction.

The development is seen as a fresh political realignment in Bauchi State, as supporters from the NDC move to the APM, with the stated aim of supporting Governor Mohammed and his administration.

The delegation, which was received by Governor Mohammed while the party’s State Secretary, Alhassan Danlami Bako, spoke on behalf of the group.

Bako said the decision to join the APM followed their assessment of the achievements and developmental initiatives of the Mohammed-led administration.

He commended the governor’s efforts towards the development of the state, adding that the group was willing to contribute to the progress of Bauchi through its membership of the APM.

According to him, their defection was motivated by their desire to identify with the administration’s development agenda and support its continuity.

The defectors called on their supporters and other residents of the state to recognise the importance of continuity in governance, pointing to the need for sustained development and the completion of ongoing projects.

Governor Mohammed welcomed the defectors into the APM and expressed appreciation for their confidence in his administration.

He assured the new members of his commitment to inclusive leadership, sustainable development and the implementation of policies aimed at improving the lives of the people of Bauchi State.

The governor also encouraged them to work with other party members towards achieving the objectives of the movement and advancing the state’s development.

Also present at the reception was Dr. Yakubu Adamu, the APM governorship candidate in Bauchi State, alongside other party leaders.