APC PCC: Obi’s Continuing Display of Lack of Character, Dignity, Troubling 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has said that the continued display of lack of character, candour, and dignity by the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, is troubling.

It added that nothing was more annoying than Obi’s recent claim that he won the 2023 presidential election while simultaneously admitting he lacks the evidence to support it.

“I don’t like going back to the past. I won the last election. There’s no evidence, but I won the election. Everything is not based on evidence,” Obi had said in a recent interview on the BBC.

APC Presidential Campaign Council Spokesman, Dele Alake, in a statement issued yesterday said Obi’s constant habit of exaggerating facts was unbecoming of a man who aspires to lead the great country.

He noted, ” Mr. Peter Obi continues to demonstrate a troubling lack of character, candour, and dignity.

“One would expect his latest twaddle to come from overzealous supporters rather than a presidential candidate who is becoming a veteran of the race. Perhaps the master and his followers are two sides of the same rotten coin.

” Nothing is more annoying than Obi’s recent claim that he won the 2023 presidential election while simultaneously admitting he lacks the evidence to support it.

“By Obi’s logic, it is acceptable to make outrageous claims without a shred of evidence or verisimilitude.

“For him, it is in order and acceptable to make allegations without substantiation or to act on impulse by airing unsubstantiated conjectures.”

Alake stressed that there is no end to Obi’s posturing and no end to his shenanigans and farce.

He said, “For a candidate who placed a distant third in the presidential poll to persistently insist he won — without evidence and contrary to all official records — reflects a deep and troubling disconnection from reality and absolute disregard for facts and truth.

” Where is Obi sourcing his facts? Could it be from his infamous adviser at Upper Iweka Junction or from one Obedient punching the laptop for the next post from California or Dallas?

“At the pain of restating the factually obvious, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu won the 2023 election decisively. There can be no doubt about it. The Independent National Electoral Commission confirmed his victory. The election tribunal and the country’s highest court affirmed it.”

Alake, again called on Obi to act honourably and honour his earlier pledge to exit the 2027 presidential race if it is proven that his administration left behind liabilities in Anambra State—a fact now clearly established by the state’s financial records.