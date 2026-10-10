APC Chieftain Rallies Support for Tinubu in Bayelsa Communities

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and CEO of Labrador Security Services, Dr. Kojo Sam, led a two-day campaign tour in Nembe and Brass, rallying support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

The communities visited including Agrisaba, Ikensi, Okoroba, Oluasiri, Obioku, Okoroma, Ewelesuo, Nembe Creek, Fantuo and Odioma, where they emphasised the development achieved under Tinubu’s administration, particularly through the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Dr. Sam highlighted the positive impact of NDDC projects in the region and urged voters to support Tinubu for a second term.

In most of the communities the team was received by a large crowd of party supporters and enthusiastic voters, where the APC chieftains explained that President Tinubu deserves re-election because of the development strides his administration has achieved in rural communities in Nembe and Brass local government areas.

Speaking in an interview, Sam said President Tinubu deserves re-election for the developmental projects his administration has achieved in Nembe and Brass communities through the NDDC, which has a Bayelsan, Dr. Sam Ogbuku, as its Managing Director.

According to him, the NDDC has carried out developmental projects in rural communities in Nembe and Brass.

“As grassroots politicians, we are about to enter a campaign and an election. Hence, we need to go around and sensitise our people in the rural areas to talk to them about the need to re-elect President Bola Tinubu. President Bola Tinubu deserves a second term to complete the good works. We need to talk to the people to make them see the reason why we need to stand together and give 100 per cent of our votes.

“President Tinubu has 100 reasons for him to be re-elected. President Tinubu has done well for Bayelsa and the Niger Delta region through the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC). Our son, Dr. Sam Ogbuku, is the Managing Director, and he has been implementing the vision of President Tinubu for the region through development projects.

“Today, if you go to some of our communities, you will see that the communities have been lit up by the NDDC. This is one of the reasons that APC chieftains in these communities are very happy and are ready to give 100 per cent votes to President Tinubu.’’

Sam, who commended Bayelsa governor, Senator Douye Diri, for his exemplary leadership in leading the party, advised opposition parties not to waste their time campaigning in Nembe and Brass because the people are in total and full support for the re-election of President Tinubu.

He also urged the people to turn up en masse and collect their PVCs, which they will use to demonstrate gratitude to President Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Also speaking, a former chairman of the party, Dr. Dennis Otiotio, said the APC Believers Family toured the communities to discuss with them and enter into a covenant to support APC ahead of the campaigns, stressing that he was happy that the people overwhelmingly agreed to vote for the APC.

“We have just concluded a tour of communities in Nembe and Brass local government areas. We are the APC Believers Family, led by Dr. Kojo Sam and several other leaders of the party. We have gone around the communities in Brass and Nembe local government areas with a simple message to discuss with them ahead of the APC campaigns. We are here to enter into a covenant with them to support the APC. The people overwhelmingly accepted us and agreed to vote for the APC.’’