2027: Ondo APC Rift Widens as Party Chieftains Allegedly Back Opposition Candidates

Fidelis David in Akure

Fresh allegations of anti-party activities have plunged the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) into a new crisis, with members of the state executive and political appointees of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa accused of working against candidates recognised by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The development has heightened tension within the ruling party following the controversy that trailed the National Assembly primaries and the subsequent review of some candidates’ names by the APC national leadership, with allegations of parallel political interests now threatening to deepen divisions within the party.

At the centre of the latest dispute is the State APC Women Leader, Mrs. Oluwayemisi Iji-Ayeola, who is allegedly facing possible disciplinary action, including suspension, over her alleged refusal to align with Governor Aiyedatiwa’s position on some of the disputed candidates.

Sources within the party alleged that the move against the women leader was linked to her continued support for candidates recognised by the NWC, despite an alleged expectation that members of the state executive should support the governor’s preferred candidates, including those contesting on platforms outside the APC.

One of the sources said, “She was expected to abide by the governor’s position, but she continued to identify with the candidates backed by the NWC. That is why the issue of her suspension is now being considered.”

The source also linked the disagreement to controversy surrounding an 18-seater Hiace bus allegedly allocated to APC women leaders in the 36 states by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as part of preparations for the 2027 elections.

The source alleged that, unlike in other states, the vehicle meant for the Ondo APC Women Leader was handed over to the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr. Bosede Seun Osamaye, who was alleged to be closer to the governor.

The source further alleged that some women mobilisation activities were being directed towards National Assembly candidates outside the APC, an allegation that has added another layer to the growing controversy over the governor’s political camp.

The fresh allegations also followed the October 6 campaign rally of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate for the Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye, popularly known as Small Alhaji.

Adefisoye, a former member of the House of Representatives, formally commenced his campaign in Idanre with party leaders, supporters and other stakeholders in attendance.

An APC chieftain in Idanre, who spoke in confidence, alleged that several political appointees of Aiyedatiwa attended the rally, with some allegedly appearing in SDP colours.

He said, “The governor cannot exonerate himself from these allegations of anti-party activities. We all know that the over 1,800 aides he recently appointed are for anti-party activities.

“Here in Idanre, the majority of the people he appointed as SSAs and SAs are supporters of the SDP House of Representatives candidate. So, tell me how those appointees will work for the APC candidates on election day? On Tuesday, when Hon. Adefisoye held a rally in Idanre, many of these Aiyedatiwa’s aides attended. They did not even hide it; they also wore SDP attire. The most shameful aspect was that the APC Youth Leader in Idanre also attended and wore the SDP cap.”

However, Aiyedatiwa has repeatedly denied sponsoring candidates against the APC, insisting that he remains committed to the party and President Bola Tinubu’s re-election. At an APC stakeholders’ meeting with local government and ward chairmen in Akure in September, the governor declared: “I did not ask any candidate to contest in any other party; it is all lies.”

The governor had also declared his “zero tolerance for anti-party” activities and urged APC members to support Tinubu and all candidates fielded by the party in the 2027 elections. But in a Channels Television Politics Today appearance on October 5, Aiyedatiwa said there was nothing wrong with the Rainbow Coalition associated with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, if its objective was to support Tinubu’s re-election.

Aiyedatiwa said his administration remained “APC all the way”, while maintaining that he had no problem with Wike or the coalition. “Politics is about interests, relationships, alliances, if you like. So, Rainbow Coalition being led by His Excellency Honourable Minister Nyesom Wike, there is nothing wrong with having a coalition or alliances; it’s all about interests, who wants to be part of that, you choose,” he said.

The governor added that if the coalition was operating as a support group for Tinubu, “what is wrong with that? Nothing.” His comments, however, have continued to fuel debate within the Ondo APC, particularly as allegations persist that some members of his political structure are supporting candidates outside the party.