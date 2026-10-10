2027: NDC Blames Vetting for Delay in Campaign Council Inauguration, Manifesto Release

*Party says Obi, Kwankwaso to determine inauguration date

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) yesterday said it was taking deliberate steps to ensure that its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) reflects competence, unity and credibility, explaining that the process of constituting the council is still undergoing due diligence.



The party also said it had left the announcement of the date for the inauguration of the campaign council to its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The NDC’s National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, disclosed this in response to enquiries by THISDAY, on when the party would constitute its Presidential Campaign Council and release its manifesto ahead of the 2027 general election.



Director said the party’s leadership was being meticulous in assembling the campaign team to ensure that appointments and engagements aligned with the strategic objectives of the presidential candidates and the broader interests of the party and the country.



“The NDC Presidential Campaign Council is being deliberate and thorough as part of the strategy adopted by our presidential candidate and vice-presidential candidate,” he said.

He added that the party was conducting due diligence to ensure that those appointed to the council possessed the competence and credibility required to contribute meaningfully to the campaign.



“We are conducting due diligence to ensure that every appointment and every engagement reflects competence, unity, and the interests of the party and the nation,” Director stated.

The publicity secretary stressed that the careful approach was intended to produce a disciplined and results-oriented campaign structure rather than a hastily assembled team.



“This careful process is about resenting a winning team, one built on credibility, discipline, and results,” he said.

On the timing of the inauguration, Director explained that the party had deliberately left the decision to Obi and Kwankwaso, indicating that the presidential candidates would determine when the campaign council would formally commence operations.

“The party has carefully relinquished the announcement of the date of PCC inauguration to our presidential candidate and his running mate,” he said.



However, the party did not provide a specific date for the inauguration or indicate when it would make its manifesto public.

The absence of a timeline for the two key campaign activities leaves questions about when the NDC will formally unveil its campaign machinery and policy agenda to Nigerians ahead of the 2027 presidential election.



The inauguration of the Presidential Campaign Council is expected to provide the organisational framework for coordinating the party’s nationwide campaign, managing engagements with stakeholders and communicating its electoral message to voters.

The manifesto, on the other hand, will be central to explaining the party’s policy priorities and proposed solutions to the country’s political, economic and security challenges.



With the 2027 election approaching, the party’s ability to assemble its campaign leadership and articulate a clear policy direction will be important in shaping public understanding of its preparedness for the contest.