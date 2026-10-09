Yusuf Suleiman: The Administrator Driving ADC’s 2027 Campaign Machinery

By Nafiu Muhammad Lema

The appointment of Yusuf Suleiman, Dan Amar Sokoto as Deputy Director-General (Administration) of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Council places one of Nigeria’s most experienced public administrators at the organisational centre of the African Democratic Congress’s bid for the Presidency.

Shakespeare wrote that while some are born great and others achieve greatness, a few have greatness thrust upon them. The career of Yusuf Suleiman suggests a rarer combination: a man of distinguished birth who has, across more than three decades, earned his standing through service, and who now assumes fresh responsibility at a decisive moment in the nation’s politics.

His appointment as Deputy Director-General (Administration) in charge of Administration, Finance and Accounts, General Services, Logistics, Protocol, Special Duties and Medical of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council has drawn considerable attention among political stakeholders, who regard the role as one demanding experience, organisational discipline and an intimate understanding of Nigeria’s political terrain.

Hon. Yusuf Suleiman, the Dan Amar Sokoto is a public administrator, technocrat, politician and businessman whose career spans the civil service, federal ministerial office, political organisation and private enterprise.

Born on 30 January 1963 in Gusau, then part of the old Sokoto State and today the capital of Zamfara State, he is a native of Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State and a great-great-grandson of Shehu Usman dan Fodio, the eminent Islamic reformer and founder of the Sokoto Caliphate.

He holds a B.Sc. in Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and has completed executive programmes at Harvard University, the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business.

His public service began in Sokoto State in 1986, where he rose to become State Director of Industries. He went on to serve at both state and federal levels, including as Director, Administration and Personnel, of the National Maritime Authority, today the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Ministerial Office

In 2010, under the administration of then-Acting President Goodluck Jonathan, he was appointed Minister of Transportation. He identified the development of the nation’s inland waterways and the rehabilitation and modernisation of the railways among his priorities. In July 2011 he was appointed Minister of Sports and Chairman of the National Sports Commission. Though his tenure there was brief, it coincided with efforts to reconcile rival interests within the country’s football administration, a task he approached through dialogue, bringing contending parties to the table. He left the Federal Executive Council in December 2011.

A Record In Political Organisation

Suleiman has remained active in politics since leaving the cabinet, playing significant organisational roles in successive electoral cycles in Sokoto State, including as Director General of the 2023 PDP Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign in Sokoto State. These assignments have schooled him in the practical disciplines of campaigning: coordinating political structures, managing personnel, engaging stakeholders, communicating a clear message and holding together competing interests. Beyond government, he has held leadership positions in the private sector, serving as Executive Chairman of Afro Investors Limited and Caspian Oil and Gas Limite, while previously serving on the boards of the Cement Company of Northern Nigeria Plc, International Trust Bank Plc and Roads Nigeria Plc.

It is this union of administrative depth and political experience that he now brings to the ADC presidential campaign.

Why The Role Matters

The office of Deputy Director-General (Administration) is far from ceremonial. It calls for the coordination of both human and material resources, people, funds, structures, schedules, documentation, logistics and communication across a complex national organisatio, one that must work in concert with party leaders, state campaign structures, local government coordinators, affiliated groups and volunteers across the federation.

Those who have worked with him describe a calm and experienced operator who values integrity, honesty, transparency and accountability, consultation and personal relationships, qualities well suited to an environment in which many interests must be reconciled.

The Task Ahead

Expectations, however, extend beyond personal qualities. Stakeholders will look to him to help build an administration that is efficient, coordinated and responsive; to strengthen communication between the national campaign council and the party’s grassroots; and to support the mobilisation of political support across the country, the work of translating structure on paper into votes on election day.

Having served as a federal minister, a senior public administrator, a campaign organiser and a private-sector executive, the Dan Amar Sokoto approaches the assignment with a record that unites government, management and political organisation. Its measure will be the strength and discipline of the campaign he helps to build, and, in time, the verdict of the electorate.

*Nafiu Muhammad Lema writes from Sokoto.