  • Friday, 9th October, 2026

UNILAG Introduces 3-Month Food Delivery Pilot, Partners Swoop

Life & Style | 3 seconds ago

Iyke Bede
The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has introduced a three-month pilot programme to regulate food delivery services on campus, with Swoop as one of two platforms approved to operate within the school campus.

The programme is aimed at addressing concerns over the growing number of unregistered delivery riders entering the university and the implications for campus security, student welfare and orderliness.

Under the new arrangement, food delivery access will be restricted to registered and identifiable riders operating through the university’s approved platforms.

Swoop said it would work with the university’s security unit to ensure that riders participating in the programme are registered and identifiable, while also collaborating with the Dean of Student Affairs on issues relating to student welfare.

“We are pleased to have been selected by UNILAG as one of the two platforms supporting this important programme,” said Demola Adesina, Country Manager for Swoop and a UNILAG alumnus.

He continues:“The university has been very clear that student safety and security are the priority, and we share that responsibility. Having studied at UNILAG myself, I’m deeply invested in creating a solution that makes our campus safer and more convenient. Our focus is to ensure that every Swoop rider operating on campus is properly registered, identifiable and accountable, while giving students continued access to convenient and affordable food delivery.”

The pilot is intended to balance the university’s security requirements with students’ continued use of food delivery services.

Adesina said the university’s requirements would make accountability an important part of the pilot.

“Safety and convenience should go hand in hand.This pilot gives us an opportunity to demonstrate that food delivery can be convenient and affordable while still meeting the high standards of accountability expected within a university community. We understand the responsibility that comes with being an approved platform and are committed to working closely with UNILAG throughout the programme,” Adesina concluded.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.