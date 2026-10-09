UNILAG Introduces 3-Month Food Delivery Pilot, Partners Swoop

Iyke Bede

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has introduced a three-month pilot programme to regulate food delivery services on campus, with Swoop as one of two platforms approved to operate within the school campus.

The programme is aimed at addressing concerns over the growing number of unregistered delivery riders entering the university and the implications for campus security, student welfare and orderliness.

Under the new arrangement, food delivery access will be restricted to registered and identifiable riders operating through the university’s approved platforms.

Swoop said it would work with the university’s security unit to ensure that riders participating in the programme are registered and identifiable, while also collaborating with the Dean of Student Affairs on issues relating to student welfare.

“We are pleased to have been selected by UNILAG as one of the two platforms supporting this important programme,” said Demola Adesina, Country Manager for Swoop and a UNILAG alumnus.

He continues:“The university has been very clear that student safety and security are the priority, and we share that responsibility. Having studied at UNILAG myself, I’m deeply invested in creating a solution that makes our campus safer and more convenient. Our focus is to ensure that every Swoop rider operating on campus is properly registered, identifiable and accountable, while giving students continued access to convenient and affordable food delivery.”

The pilot is intended to balance the university’s security requirements with students’ continued use of food delivery services.

Adesina said the university’s requirements would make accountability an important part of the pilot.

“Safety and convenience should go hand in hand.This pilot gives us an opportunity to demonstrate that food delivery can be convenient and affordable while still meeting the high standards of accountability expected within a university community. We understand the responsibility that comes with being an approved platform and are committed to working closely with UNILAG throughout the programme,” Adesina concluded.