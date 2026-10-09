UNHCR, ASKY Partner to Expand Refugee Access to Jobs

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and ASKY airline, a Pan-African airline based in Lomé, announced a three-year partnership to expand refugees’ access to skills development, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities in West and Central Africa.

Initially covering Senegal, Ghana, Benin, Togo, Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire, the agreement combines ASKY’s aviation expertise and regional network with UNHCR’s protection and solutions mandate.

UNHCR Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Abdouraouf Gnon Konde, said: “When displacement lasts for years, access to skills, markets and decent work is essential to restoring choice and dignity. Our ambition is to help half of refugees in protracted situations across the region move from long-term aid dependency towards self-reliance and lasting solutions by 2035. Partnerships with African businesses such as ASKY can turn that ambition into practical opportunities, especially for women and young people, while strengthening the communities and economies that host them.”

Chief Executive Officer of Compagnie Aérienne ASKY, Esayas Hailu, said: “As a pan-African airline, we see a direct link between our business and Africa’s development. Refugees are part of the communities we serve. Through this partnership, we want to connect their talent and enterprise with opportunities in aviation and encourage other African companies to integrate refugee inclusion into the way they do business.”

Following the signing, UNHCR and ASKY will agree on arrangements for training, scholarships, internships, employment and, where appropriate, humanitarian transport.