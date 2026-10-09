PVD Hails Mutfwang Over 41km Road Linking Plateau’s Three Senatorial Districts

The Plateau Vanguard for Democracy, PVD, has commended Governor Caleb Mutfwang for flagging off the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the 41-kilometre Bisichi–Fan–Mangu Halle Road, describing the project as significant for connectivity and economic activity across Plateau State.

National Coordinator of the PVD, Chris Ishaku, in a statement on Wednesday, said the importance of the road goes beyond the communities directly located along the corridor, given its potential to strengthen movement between Plateau’s three senatorial districts.

Governor Mutfwang had earlier on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, flagged off the project at Fan District, explaining that the road, originally awarded in December 2012 as a surface-dressed road on a laterite base, had been redesigned and upgraded to a full asphalt road.

Reacting to the development, Ishaku said the decision to comprehensively reconstruct the road was particularly significant because of its potential impact on farmers, traders, commuters and rural communities.

“The Plateau Vanguard for Democracy welcomes the flag-off of the Bisichi–Fan–Mangu Halle Road. What makes this project particularly important is its strategic relevance in improving connectivity among the three senatorial districts of Plateau State.

“Good roads are not merely about moving vehicles. They connect farmers to markets, children to schools, patients to healthcare facilities and communities to economic opportunities. We therefore welcome infrastructure projects that can improve the everyday lives of our people,” Ishaku said.

The PVD coordinator said the road should also be viewed alongside other ongoing and proposed road projects, including the Foron–Bakin Kogi–Kadunu–Gindiri corridor, which the state government says would further improve movement across Plateau.

Ishaku also welcomed Mutfwang’s announcement that President Bola Tinubu had approved the Mararaban Jama’a–Mangu–Kanke–Langtang–Shendam–Ibi Road, saying cooperation between the federal and state governments on critical infrastructure could benefit communities across the state.

He urged the contractors handling the Bisichi–Fan–Mangu Halle Road to adhere strictly to specifications and timelines, stressing that residents deserved durable infrastructure that would justify the resources committed to the project.

“The challenge now is to ensure that the quality promised at the flag-off is delivered on the ground. Plateau people want roads that will endure and continue serving communities for many years,” Ishaku added.

PVD also called on communities along the corridor to cooperate with contractors and relevant government agencies to ensure the project is completed without unnecessary disruption.