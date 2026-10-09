Kwara North APC Elders Caution Monarchs against Partisan Politics

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Elders and members of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in the Kwara North senatorial district of Kwara State yesterday cautioned royal fathers from the zone and other parts of the state to desist from actions capable of threatening the present peaceful coexistence, unity and progress of the state on the alleged partisanship in the politics of the state.

The elders made the call in a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday against the backdrop of the present political situation in the state.

The statement was jointly signed by five members of the Otoge Progressives (TOP) from the five local government areas that make up the senatorial district, and made available to journalists in Ilorin.

The signatories of the statement are Senator Mohammed Ahmed (Baruten Local Government Area); Alhaji Zakariyau Saba (Patigi); Ahmed Kpatako (Edu); Abdulmumin Katibi (Moro), and Alhassan Bagudu (Kaiama).

The stakeholders also dissociated themselves from a proposed gathering of Kwara North stakeholders in Bode Saadu, headquarters of Moro council area of the state.

They said that the gathering was convened by traditional rulers from the senatorial district to deliberate on the APC governorship candidature for the 2027 general election.

While stressing the need for traditional rulers to avoid being drawn into partisan politics so as not to ridicule the revered institution, the group noted that royal fathers occupy a unique and sacred position in society.

“We believe that our traditional rulers occupy a unique and sacred position in our society.

“They should be royal fathers to all their subjects, irrespective of political party leaning, ideological persuasion or personal political affiliation,” the statement said.

The stakeholders urged the traditional institution to remain above partisan politics and resist being placed in a position where its neutrality, impartiality and moral authority could be called into question or jeopardised.

They expressed concern over what they called unprecedented politicisation of the traditional institution in recent times in the state.

The group also condemned what it called “growing tendency of the Kwara State Government to involve traditional rulers in the internal affairs of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.”

The stakeholders noted that since the creation of the state in 1967, no administration had subjected traditional rulers to this level of involvement in internal party affairs

“The traditional institution belongs to the entire people and not to any political party or administration.

“Traditional rulers should, therefore, be allowed to discharge their constitutional, cultural and traditional responsibilities without being burdened with intra-party disputes, candidature issues or other matters that properly belong to political parties and their organs,” the statement said.

The group alleged that the state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, had mismanaged the affairs of APC in the state and should, therefore, proffer solutions to the attendant problems without involving the traditional institution.

The stakeholders appealed to President Bola Tinubu to prevail on the governor to respect the sanctity of the traditional institution by insulating traditional rulers from partisan political activities.

They, however, maintained that their position was not an act of disrespect to traditional rulers

rather, it is an expression of profound respect for the institution and conviction that its dignity, neutrality and non-partisan character must be protected.

While reaffirming their commitment to the unity and success of APC in the 2027 general elections, the group said selection of political candidates and resolution of intra-party matters should follow the appropriate organs and structures of the party.

This, the TOP elders and members said, was in accordance with the party’s constitution and principles of internal democracy.