ITF Marks 55 Years of Driving Skills, Industrial Growth

Yemi Kosoko in Jos





The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Dr. Afiz Oluwatoyin Ogun, has highlighted the institution’s achievements over the past three years, reaffirming its commitment to skills development and human capital advancement as the Fund marked its 55th anniversary in Jos.

Speaking at the anniversary celebration, Ogun said the ITF had sustained its relevance since its establishment in 1971 by adapting to the changing needs of the Nigerian economy and workforce.

He noted that under his administration, the Fund had expanded skills acquisition programmes, strengthened local and international partnerships, digitised key operations, improved staff welfare and upgraded training infrastructure across the country.

The ITF boss identified the Skill-Up Artisans (SUPA) programme as one of the institution’s flagship interventions, designed to train, certify and professionalise artisans nationwide.

He added that the Fund had also advanced Nigeria’s global skills competitiveness through strategic collaborations and the establishment of structures that align vocational training with international standards.

In a goodwill message, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA), Alhaji Bamanga Usman Jada, described the ITF as one of Nigeria’s most strategic agencies, given its central role in developing the nation’s human capital.

Jada commended the quality of facilities at the ITF Centre of Excellence in Jos, which he described as being of international standard, and praised the leadership of Dr. Afiz Oluwatoyin Ogun for the progress recorded by the organisation.

He stressed that Nigeria’s future prosperity would depend more on the development of its human resources than on its natural endowments, adding that the ITF remained critical to converting the country’s growing population into a skilled and productive workforce.

He further lauded the federal government’s efforts to create an enabling environment for investment and industrial growth, while urging continued support for skills development as a catalyst for economic transformation.

The event brought together government officials, industry leaders, development partners, members of the organised private sector and ITF staff to celebrate the institution’s contributions to manpower development and industrial growth over the last 55 years.

Stakeholders at the ceremony expressed confidence that the Fund would continue to play a pivotal role in enhancing workforce competitiveness and supporting Nigeria’s long-term economic development objectives.