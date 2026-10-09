Foundation Inaugurates New Facilities at Ogun School, Boosts Learning Environment

Funmi Ogundare

Codix Group, through its charity arm, Codix Charity Foundation, Wednesday inaugurated new and upgraded educational facilities at Isanbi Comprehensive Secondary School, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, in an effort aimed at improving the learning environment and supporting student welfare.

The intervention comprises two new classroom blocks, 10 desktop computers, new tables and chairs, eight toilet facilities for students and teachers, and the refurbishment of the junior school principal’s office.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, described the project as a demonstration of the positive impact of government-private sector collaboration in advancing education.

Arigbabu said education remained the bedrock of sustainable development, stressing that meaningful progress in schools required active synergy between government and visionary private sector partners.

He also emphasised the role of the alumni in supporting the development of their former schools, describing the intervention as evidence of the enduring bond between old students and their alma mater.

“This landmark gesture beautifully exemplifies how deeply old students cherish their alma mater and remain an integral, devoted part of its growth and success for generations,” he stated.

He commended the Executive Chairman and Group Chief Executive of Codix Holdings Limited, Mr. Sammy Ogunjimi, and his team for setting what he described as a remarkable benchmark in corporate social responsibility.

In his remarks, Ogunjimi said the intervention was inspired by his personal connection to the school and his conviction that education is one of the most important investments society could make in its future.

Recalling his years at the institution, he said his experiences and memories of the school motivated him to give back to his alma mater.

According to him, “Creating an enabling environment for learning was essential to helping young people develop their potential.”

The chairman said the foundation’s intervention formed part of its broader commitment to supporting communities through initiatives focused on human capital development and improving the welfare of young people.

“Better learning environments can inspire students, strengthen their confidence and create opportunities for them to participate more effectively in the future economy,” Ogunjimi said.

Also speaking, the representative of the Olofin of Ilishan-Remo and Baale of Ago-Ilara, Dr. Muftau Oyegunle, commended Ogunjimi, the Board of Trustees, Codix Group and Codix Charity Foundation for the intervention.

He described the transformation at the school as a demonstration of what could be achieved when corporate citizenship was combined with community development.