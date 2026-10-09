DSS Arraigns Terrorism Suspect, Court Orders Detention in Kuje

A Federal High Court in Abuja has remanded a terrorism suspect, Muhammad Ibrahim, at the Kuje Correctional Centre until November 16, 2026, fixed for the beginning of his trial.

Ibrahim was arraigned by the Department of State Services, DSS, on a four-count charge of terrorism-related activities, unlawful possession and transportation of ammunition, failure to disclose information about gun-running activities, and identity fraud.

He is accused of conveying 170 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition concealed in a cooler to one Imrana Halilu in Dankama village, Katsina State, in February 2025.

The DSS also accused Ibrahim of knowingly providing logistical support to terrorist groups by transporting the ammunition in furtherance of terrorist activities.

In another count, the defendant was accused of failing to disclose information about gunrunning activities to law enforcement or security officers, despite allegedly possessing information that could assist in the apprehension and prosecution of those involved.

The fourth charge is that Ibrahim, described in the charge as a Nigerien citizen, fraudulently obtained a Nigerian National Identity Management Commission identity card linked to a National Identification Number (NIN).

The alleged offences are said to contravene provisions of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

Following the defendant’s plea, Justice Salim Ibrahim adjourned the matter to November 16, 2026, for the commencement of trial.