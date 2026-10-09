CSOs To Tinubu: Save Kano From Imminent Political Crisis

The Kano Patriotic CSOs Coalition Forum has urged President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene in the political and institutional tensions in Kano State to prevent them from escalating into a crisis.

The coalition made the call in a letter to the President titled, “Kano at a Crossroads: An Urgent Call for Immediate Presidential Intervention to Prevent Crisis and Social Upheaval.”

The letter was jointly signed by the group’s conveners, Hassan Ibrahim Gama, Mustapha Muhammed Chiroma and Peter Hassan Tijjani.

Copies were also sent to the National Security Adviser, Inspector-General of Police, Department of State Services, National Intelligence Agency and other security authorities.

The CSOs said the President’s intervention was necessary to encourage restraint among political and community actors and prevent further escalation of tensions.

The coalition also raised concerns over a viral video purportedly showing a Kano State House of Assembly candidate for Gwale Constituency, Aminu Abdullahi Warkal, displaying what appeared to be a pump-action rifle at a political gathering in Janbulo.

The group said the Kano State Police Command had invited the candidate for questioning in connection with the video.

However, the coalition stressed that the circumstances surrounding the incident remained subject to investigation and due process.

It urged political actors, traditional rulers, religious leaders and community influencers to avoid inflammatory rhetoric and actions capable of provoking confrontation.

The coalition said, “Language or conduct capable of generating fear, anger, hostility or confrontation should be avoided, particularly as political activities and campaigns intensify.

“We called on security agencies to closely monitor developments and take preventive measures against violence, intimidation, hate speech and destruction of property.

“We also urged political appointees at both Federal and state levels to avoid unnecessary involvement in the Kano Emirate dispute, particularly matters before the courts.”

They further called for respect for judicial proceedings and decisions relating to the dispute.

The coalition also asked the Federal Government to ensure equal protection for political parties, candidates and their supporters.

It called for the investigation of incidents involving the destruction of political posters, billboards and campaign materials.

The group said persons found responsible for violence should face the law irrespective of their political or traditional affiliations.

It further proposed an inclusive peace dialogue involving the Federal and Kano State governments, traditional institutions, political parties, security agencies, religious leaders, youths, women and civil society organisations.

The coalition urged political parties and their supporters to focus their campaigns on development and governance.

It warned against using political competition, traditional institutions and other sensitive issues in ways that could deepen divisions among residents.

“Kano is too important to Nigeria to be allowed to descend into avoidable confrontation,” the coalition said.

According to the CSOs, stability in Kano has implications beyond the state because of its commercial, cultural and political importance in the North.

The group described the situation as an early-warning stage and urged the President to take preventive measures before tensions escalate.

It said, “We respectfully call on Your Excellency to act now, before tension becomes crisis and crisis becomes conflict.”

The coalition also appealed to all political and community actors to prioritise peace, democratic participation and respect for the rule of law.