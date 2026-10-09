CIoD’s Conference to Discuss Technological Challenges, Economy

Dike Onwuamaeze

The President of Chartered Institute of Directors (CIoD) Nigeria, Mr. Adetunji Oyebanji, has announced that the “2026 Annual Directors Conference” would be a platform for directors, business leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders to discuss the technological changes and issues that are shaping today’s economy.

Oyebanji disclosed this during a press conference to announce the conference whose themed, “Reimagining the Boardroom for Inclusive and Sustainable National Prosperity in the New Economy.”

He said that the theme reflected the changing responsibilities confronting boards and directors.

“The economy is being influenced by technological advancement, artificial intelligence, changing patterns of investment, entrepreneurship, sustainability concerns, and developments in the global business environment. These developments require boards to continually examine how they provide leadership, oversight and direction.

“The 2026 Annual Directors Conference will, therefore, provide a platform for directors, business leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders to discuss the issues that are shaping the boardroom and the wider economy,” he said.