2027: Tinubu’s Track Record as an Edge over Other Presidential Candidates

The City Boy Movement has set machinery in motion towards actualising the ultimate goal of getting President Bola Tinubu re-elected during the January, 2027 poll.

Director-General of the City Boy Movement (CBM), Francis Shoga, has declared that no candidate is better positioned than President Bola Tinubu to advance Nigeria’s development beyond 2027.

He cited far-reaching gains in infrastructure, agriculture, energy and economic reforms since the President assumed office on May 29, 2023

Shoga, who made this disclosure while speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, stated that the scale of projects and reforms undertaken by the Tinubu government showed that the President deserved the opportunity to consolidate them.

According to him, Nigerians should assess the administration on the basis of measurable interventions across critical sectors rather than political rhetoric.

He specifically mentioned the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the 1,068-kilometre Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway as evidence of an unprecedented infrastructure push under the administration.

According to him, government is “building the two longest highways in our history,” alongside rehabilitation and construction works on several federal roads across the country.

Federal Ministry of Works said the first 30 kilometres of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway was inaugurated by Tinubu on May 31, 2025, out of the 40.7-kilometre portion then being delivered under Phase One, Section One. The broader Section One corridor was originally designed to cover about 47.47 kilometres.

The ministry also described the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway as a 1,068-kilometre corridor running from Sokoto through Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo and Ogun states before terminating in Lagos, with construction proceeding in sections.

On agriculture, Shoga said the administration had embarked on mechanisation on what he described as a historic scale, pointing to the deployment of 2,000 tractors and other equipment as well as the $1.1 billion Green Imperative Programme being implemented with Brazil.

“We are mechanising agriculture at a historic scale,” he said.

The President had formally launched 2,000 tractors under the Renewed Hope Agricultural Mechanisation Programme in June 2025, while Nigeria and Brazil had earlier signed the commercial phase of the $1.1 billion Green Imperative Project to provide machinery, technical support and service centres aimed at raising agricultural productivity.

Shoga also cited as example the creation of a standalone Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, expansion of cultivated land for rice and wheat and increased financing for agricultural production as evidence that the government was attempting to tackle food insecurity structurally rather than through temporary interventions.

The CBM DG while commenting on the petroleum industry, said government had recorded improvements in crude production and attracted fresh investments into the upstream sector.

He recalled the commencement of commercial operations by the Dangote Refinery as well as the restart of operations at the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries in late 2024.

Official Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission data showed that crude production reached 1.56 million barrels per day in June 2026, before settling at about 1.50 million barrels per day in August, when Nigeria met its OPEC quota for the fourth consecutive month.

Shoga further defended the administration’s response to the hardship arising from the removal of petrol subsidy, pointing to the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative as one of the measures designed to provide cheaper alternatives for transportation.

He said the programme had encouraged the establishment of vehicle conversion centres and attracted substantial private-sector investment into CNG infrastructure.

The Federal Government has continued to expand the CNG programme, including the commissioning in May 2026 of four major CNG infrastructure projects in Lagos, Abuja and Owerri as part of measures to reduce transport costs following the subsidy reform.

Shoga also pointed to the improvement in Nigeria’s external reserves, moderation in inflation and reduction in the debt-service-to-revenue burden as signs that the administration’s economic reforms were beginning to produce results.

Latest Federal Ministry of Finance figures put Nigeria’s external reserves at $54.7 billion as of September 18, 2026, while headline inflation stood at 15.39 per cent in August. The ministry also put the debt-to-revenue ratio at about 65 per cent in the first half of 2026.

He argued that the figures strengthened the case for allowing the administration to deepen the reforms and translate improving macroeconomic indicators into broader gains for Nigerians.

At its national retreat in Abuja in July, Shoga said the organisation was targeting 10 million youth votes for the President through grassroots mobilisation across wards, local governments and communities.

Shoga was specific that the infrastructure, agricultural, energy and fiscal interventions already underway constituted the basis of the movement’s support for Tinubu, insisting that the President remained its choice to continue driving the country’s development agenda.