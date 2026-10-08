Zoho Nigeria Harps on Data Control amid AI Adoption

Country Head, Zoho Nigeria, Mr. Kehinde Ogundare, has advised Nigerian businesses to take a more active approach in understanding and controlling their data amid increase in the adoption of cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Ogundare gave the advice during a fireside chat with Managing Editor of Techeconomy, Joan Aimuengheuwa, at the debut GrowthX by Techeconomy in Lagos, where they discussed enterprise technology and data privacy.

Ogundare encouraged businesses to look beyond regulatory compliance and consider where their data is stored, who can access it, how it is being used, and the level of control they have over their information.

“From a business owner’s standpoint, what is your understanding of data sovereignty? What do you know about your data? Do you know where it is stored? Do you know how it is being used? Who is processing your data? Who is accessing it and what kind of control you have over it?”, Ogundare asked.