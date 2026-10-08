Yusuf: A Technocrat as Oyo Gov in 2027

Kamar Adeolu writes that Oyo State deserves a technocrat, policy-strategist bridge-builder, and a governor with leadership competence come February, 2027.

Akim Adebola Yusuf towers above all other candidates in the forthcoming race to Agodi Government House in 2027.

His performance speaks to it. Available records affirm it. At just 57, this son of Oluyole soil effortlessly displays the noble principles of accomplished leadership, efficient management with Omoluabi, the ennobling qualities of sublime traits. Here is a man of integrity, honour, learning, character, and sound achievements.

Schooled and Rooted for Service

Yusuf’s upbringing and educational preparation reflect serendipity: a commitment to excellence, service and a predestined pathway.

He attended and completed his secondary education at the highly reputable Government College, Ibadan (GCI), the crucible of the old Western Region’s meritocratic tradition in 1984.

He then proceeded to the University of Ilorin and obtained a Bachelor of Science in Political Science in 1988. In 1997, he got a Master of Industrial and Labour Relations (MILR) from University of Ibadan. From the same university, he got Master of Business Administration (MBA) in 2002.

By dint of hard work, he earned his professional qualification as an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in 2000.

In 2014, he got deeply embedded in national and international governance structures by the prestigious National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, (NIPSS) Kuru following his completion of Senior Executive Course 36 and subsequently acquired the globally rated and highly recognized mni designation — the quiet badge of Nigeria’s strategic elite.

Success Across Borders

Long before politics beckoned, Yusuf had conquered Banking and Finance, two of the most demanding but very rewarding developmental sectors of every nation’s economy.

As Managing Director/CEO of Skye Bank (Gambia) Limited (2009–2013), he successfully ran full banking operations on foreign soil — a test of leadership, adaptability, and financial stewardship that few Nigerian executives ever face.

Based on outstanding performance, the system reinvited him as Transition Managing Consultant for Skye Bank (Sierra Leone) Limited in 2019.

From 2016 till date, he has been serving as Asset Management Partner of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) — the nation’s resolution vehicle where distressed assets are recovered and financial stability is quietly defended.

A Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (FCIB, 2014), he is no dabbler in finance, rather, he is an institution-builder with cross-border experience that Oyo State desperately needs to attract investment, create jobs and corporate development.

An Impressive Governance Résumé

What truly distinguishes Yusuf from the typical aspirant is that he had actually governed at various levels, different places and numerous times.

He served as a Special Adviser on Due Process, Policy and Budget Implementation to former Oyo State Governor, Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja’s administration in 2005–2007. In this position, he sat at the nexus of Oyo State’s administration — enforcing fiscal discipline and ensuring that budgets delivered real value to the people.

In 2017, he served as Special Adviser (Digital Transformation) to the then Minister of Communication, bringing federal-level policy depth and a digital economy vision to his portfolio.

In 2003, he established The Fortune Group, a pro-active respected good-governance advocacy think-tank. This shows an envisioned leader who had been preparing for governance long before seeking votes. This candidate is not a novice in governance. He knows the ropes. He will not get to power to experiment or govern by trial and error.

He has actively combined the attributes of a technocrat with deep corporate governance expertise. It is rare, if not impossible, to find a governorship candidate so steeped in competence.

Honours, from different sources, have followed his work: Justice of the Peace, Oyo State (2007); Member of the National Institute (mni) (2014); Fellow, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (2014); and Honorary Doctorate of Science in Public Administration, IBLT University, Lomé, Togo (2023).

Through hands-on experience, he has mastered governance effectively and efficiently. Oyo State should not miss this rare opportunity to elect Yusuf, an accomplished man.

Tested, Groomed and Grown

Unlike first-time contenders, Yusuf has felt the furnace of electoral politics and has emerged stronger.

In 2023, he flew the flag of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the Oyo governorship race, finishing 5th of 16 candidates — a highly commendable showing for an outsider platform, and clear proof of grassroots appeal and electoral viability.

Now, as the Governorship Candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for 2027, he returns to the arena not as a novice but as a battle-tested, better-organised and more widely accepted contender.

Yusuf, Oyo State’s Best Choice

Oyo State stands at a crossroads. It needs more than slogans; it needs substance. More than popularity; it needs competence. More than promises; it needs proven performance. This candidate’s achievements speak to focus, performance and impact which resonates at the grassroots, domestic, national and international levels.

He is suave yet substantive, educated yet humble and accessible, accomplished in the boardroom yet conversant with the burdens of the ward at the grassroots — Yusuf offers a rare synthesis:

For the Economy: A technocrat who has managed banks, budgets, financial resources across West Africa can really grow Oyo State’s economy.

For Governance: A due process expert who will entrench transparency, discipline and value-for-money.

For the Future: A digital transformation strategist who will position Oyo youths for the jobs of tomorrow.

For Unity: A bridge-builder whose career spans banking and budgeting, state and federal service, grassroots and global exposure.

In a state hungry for resounding, character-driven and cosmopolitan leadership, the case for this Oluyole-born technocrat-politician writes itself. Oyo does not just need a governor. It needs an Omoluabi. In Akim Adebola Yusuf, it has found him.

-Adeolu writes from Ibadan.