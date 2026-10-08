  • Wednesday, 7th October, 2026

PMI to Assist Entrepreneurs Turn Ideas into Viable Businesses

Business | 3 seconds ago

Project Management Institute (PMI), the leading authority in project success, has launched a free course to help entrepreneurs across sectors build delivery skills such as planning, financial discipline, and reliability.

Titled: ‘PMI Foundations: Project Management for Entrepreneurs’, the course is designed for aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs across sectors, including founders, side-hustle creators, solopreneurs, community innovators and small teams.

Giving details of the report findings, the Managing Director, sub-Saharan Africa at PMI, George Asamani, said: “These findings show why creators need support with the business behind their content. A brand deal can bring in revenue, but creators also need to understand what it will cost to deliver. Project management helps them plan that work and use their resources wisely. Those skills matter just as much to someone building a catering business or launching a new product.”

The report found that creators faced irregular income, uncertain payment dates, and production costs that impacted their earnings. Against this backdrop, the course’s ‘Before You Begin’ and ‘Know Your Numbers’ modules address practical questions about readiness, resources and financial decisions. For a creator, accepting a campaign may mean paying an editor or hiring equipment before payment arrives. Planning costs and understanding cash flow can help them assess whether they can afford to take on the work and what they will need to deliver it, Asamani said.  According to him, as a creator’s business grows, balancing content production with the demands of running it can become exhausting, especially when every task and decision still rests with one person.

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