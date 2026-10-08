NLC, Experts Seek Inclusive Energy Transition to Protect Communities, Workers

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and energy transition experts have called for greater involvement of workers and host communities in the formulation and implementation of Nigeria’s energy transition policies.

The stakeholders made the call while discussing the need for a just and equitable transition from fossil fuels to renewable and low-carbon energy sources.

Head of British Research Academy, Professor Chukwumerije Okereke, said climate change was largely a workplace issue because workers were directly exposed to pollution and other environmental hazards.

Okereke stressed that workers and their representatives must be involved in climate change and energy transition discussions, stating that they are among those likely to be most affected by the transition.

He urged the government to adopt inclusive policies that would take into account the interests of workers, particularly those whose jobs could be affected by the gradual shift away from fossil fuels.

He also called for adequate training and skills development to enable affected workers to transition into emerging employment opportunities in the low-carbon economy.

Okereke stressed the need for social protection measures, including adequate compensation, early retirement benefits, and timely payment of pensions for workers who might lose their jobs as a result of the transition.

NLC’s Head of Climate Change, Comrade Eche Asuzu, said Nigeria’s energy transition policies must be anchored on justice and equity.

Asuzu stated that political and economic factors, including governance, institutional arrangements, and the distribution of benefits, often determined who gained or lost from energy projects.

He called for stronger research and data collection to identify the concerns of communities affected by mining and other energy-related projects.

According to him, some communities have raised concerns over displacement, inadequate compensation, and the failure of companies and government authorities to adequately respond to their grievances.

Asuzu said although Nigeria had policies and regulations designed to protect affected communities, poor implementation and inadequate monitoring remained major challenges.

He called for stronger collaboration among the federal, state and local governments, companies, and host communities to address gaps in the implementation of energy transition policies.