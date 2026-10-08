Nechi: Global Mobility has Moved Beyond Travel, Relocation

As 2026 draws to a close, Chairman of Optiva Capital Partners, Franklin Nechi, believes the conversation around global mobility has moved beyond travel and relocation. For an increasing number of African families and entrepreneurs, international access is becoming part of a broader approach to business continuity, family planning, investment diversification and long-term opportunity. Excerpts

Has the meaning of “Global Mobility as the New Wealth” changed as we close 2026?

It has not changed, it has deepened. In Q1 we said it as a thesis. Today in Q3/Q4, we say it as a reality. What I have learned this year is that wealth without access is stranded wealth. We have seen clients with substantial Naira assets unable to execute a global business transaction, attend to a medical emergency, or get their child to school on time because they lacked access. In 2026, access proved more valuable than asset. That reinforced our thesis completely.

If access is the new wealth, what should Africans do with that access?

Convert it. Access for its own sake is vanity. Access must be converted into three things: Opportunity for your business, Options for your family, and Impact for your community. The smart African is not collecting visas, he is using access to build a supply chain, to secure world-class education, to attract investment back home.

Are we witnessing a new African wealth philosophy – from owning more to having access to more?

Absolutely. The old philosophy was accumulation. The new philosophy is positioning. The previous generation asked, “How much land do you own?” The next generation will ask, “In how many markets can you operate? How many currencies can your family earn and save in? How many doors can your children walk through without a visa barrier?” That is the shift from ownership to access.

At what point does a second passport stop being a travel document and become a wealth strategy?

The moment it stops being about you and starts being about your family. When you move from thinking “Where can I go next month?” to “Where can my children live, learn, work and thrive in the next 30 years regardless of what happens in any one economy?” At that point, it is no longer a travel document. It is an insurance policy, a business tool, and a succession instrument.

2026 has been a year of significant immigration policy changes. Biggest lessons for 2027?

Three lessons. First, the era of cheap, casual citizenship is over. Governments want transparency, source of funds, and genuine credibility. Second, timing is critical. Windows open and close. Those who waited lost opportunities. Third, you need credible advisors more than ever. In a tightening world, who files your application is as important as what you file.6. Which pathways will be more valuable in 2027, and which require caution? Value will lie in robust, reputable jurisdictions that offer long-term stability, strong due diligence, and real economic substance – like Grenada, Canada Start-Up Visa, and select EU residencies. Caution should be applied to programmes that promise speed without due diligence or price without process. If it sounds too cheap and too fast, it will be too risky. Credibility is the new currency.

What role does mobility play for African entrepreneurs operating globally from Africa?

Mobility is the operating system. You can have your headquarters in Victoria Island, but your clients are in Houston, your investors are in London, and your tech team is in Nairobi. Without mobility, you cannot close deals, you cannot build trust. Mobility has become logistics for business growth.

Can global mobility strengthen African businesses rather than encourage capital flight?

This is a critical misconception. Global mobility does not mean capital flight; it means capital circulation. Our clients are not moving money out to abandon Africa. They are creating global access to bring money back in – through trade, through investment, through partnerships. A second citizenship makes you more African, not less, because it gives you the confidence and capacity to invest at home.

What does the globally competitive African entrepreneur of the next decade look like?

He or she will be globally compliant, globally mobile, and globally credible. They will operate with two passports, multi-currency accounts, international business structures, but with an African heart. They will be at home anywhere, but their wealth will have an African anchor.

What distinguishes Optiva from simply selling citizenship?

We do not sell passports. We build legacy strategies. Anyone can sell you a programme brochure. We start with your family goals: Where do you see your children in 20 years? What business are you building? What risks are you trying to mitigate? Then we architect the right pathway. We are advisors first, service providers second. That is why we have lasted 16 years.

How is Optiva preparing for a world demanding greater transparency?

We welcome it. We were already ahead of it. For years we have operated a zero-tolerance policy for undocumented funds. We invested in compliance, global legal partnerships, and enhanced due diligence before it became fashionable. Governments trust us because we filter credibility at source. Transparency is not a threat to us; it is our competitive advantage.

Biggest misconception about second citizenship?

That it means you are unpatriotic or that you want to run away. The truth is the opposite. The people who seek second citizenship are the most patriotic – they are successful here, they want to remain relevant globally, and they want to protect what they have built here for their children. Second citizenship is not about leaving Nigeria; it is about ensuring Nigeria does not leave you behind. The one thing I wish every client understood: It is not an expense. It is an asset class. Like real estate, like equities. And like every good asset, the best time to acquire it was yesterday. The next best time is today.

If Q1 began with “Global Mobility is the New Wealth,” and we close with legacy, what is your single message for 2027?

My message is simple: Do not just build wealth. Build access. Do not just build access. Build impact. And do not just build for today. Build a legacy that will make your children proud to be African and ready for the world. That is the meaning of “Home for Christmas, Ready for the World.” You can be globally connected without being disconnected from home. Thank you.