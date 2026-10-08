  • Wednesday, 7th October, 2026

NCC Leverages ITU’s Recognition to Advance Digital Literacy

Business | 2 seconds ago

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said it will leverage the Digital Bridge Institute’s (DBI) designation as an International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Digital Transformation Centre (DTC) to accelerate digital literacy, enhance digital inclusion, and equip more Nigerians with the skills needed to participate effectively in the digital economy.

NCC made this known while receiving the Senior Digital Skills Officer of the ITU, Ms. Robyn Fysh, who paid a courtesy visit to the NCC Head Office in Abuja, recently.

The visit took place on the sidelines of Fysh’s official engagement in Nigeria. The engagement forms part of her mission to DBI following the Institute’s designation by the ITU as a Digital Transformation Centre (DTC), a recognition that places DBI within a global network of institutions dedicated to advancing digital skills and digital transformation initiatives. DBI also serves as the ITU’s Digital Training Academy (DTA) in Nigeria.

Representing the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, the Director, Research and Development, Babagana Digima, received Fysh and members of the DBI delegation led by its President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. David Daser.

Digima reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to innovation, capacity development, and digital transformation. He noted that DBI’s designation as an ITU Digital Transformation Centre presented a significant opportunity to deepen collaboration among the NCC, DBI and the ITU in advancing digital skills development and digital inclusion across the country.

“DBI’s recognition as an ITU Digital Transformation Centre is a significant milestone for Nigeria’s digital skills ecosystem and an opportunity to expand access to digital literacy and capacity-building programmes across the country,” he said.

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