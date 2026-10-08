Marwa Commends Security Agencies Over Rescue of 20 Kidnapped Corps Members

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd.), has commended the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies for the successful rescue of 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and another victim abducted in the South-east.

Marwa, in a statement issued on Thursday by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, described the rescue operation as a victory for the country and evidence of what coordinated and intelligence-driven operations could achieve in the fight against criminality.

He said the safe return of the prospective corps members to their families demonstrated the courage, professionalism and unity of purpose among Nigeria’s security agencies.

“Our corps members are the nation’s best, serving their fatherland with hope and idealism. Nigeria owes them protection, and today our gallant men and women have delivered,” he said.

Marwa, who is a retired military officer, said it was important to draw public attention to the achievements of security agencies and commend them for their efforts in protecting Nigerians.

He also acknowledged other successful rescue operations conducted by security agencies across the country in recent months, saying the operations had freed abducted victims and restored hope to affected families.

“Every life rescued is a triumph for our collective resolve. These operations show that criminals cannot outrun a determined and united security architecture,” he said.

The NDLEA chairman further pledged the agency’s continued support and cooperation with sister security agencies, noting that illicit drug trafficking and abuse often contributed to violent crimes, kidnapping and banditry.

“Where drugs flow, insecurity thrives. That is why the NDLEA will keep working with sister agencies to dismantle the networks that fund and fuel criminality, and we will deepen intelligence-sharing and joint operations,” Marwa said.

He urged security agencies to sustain the momentum in the fight against criminality and called on Nigerians to support security forces by providing timely and credible information.

Marwa also wished the rescued prospective corps members a speedy recovery and successful reunion with their families.