Igbo Leaders, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Abolish ‘Eze Ndigbo’ Title Worldwide, Replace it with ‘Onyendu’

Sunday Okobi





The leaders of the Igbo Nation and the Ohanaeze Ndigbo have finally concretized and sealed the abolishment of the ‘Eze Ndigbo’ title globally, replacing it with the title of ‘Onyendu’(Ndindu).

They also affirmed the decision by inaugurating and presenting the chosen Ndindu to Lagos State residents as well as the global community, and introduced them to their respective communities in Lagos as recognised cultural leaders.

At the historic inauguration and official presentation of the Lagos State chapter of Association of Ndindu Ndigbo Nauzoije (ANNN) to the Lagos State Government and residents as well as the global community, held in Ikoyi, Lagos, recently, the Chairman of ANNN, Lagos State chapter, Onyendu John-Greg Okey Ezegbuadi, said the occasion was not just an inauguration, but was the end of confusion over the years and the birth of clarity and institutional legitimacy.

The inauguration, therefore, marked a significant milestone in efforts to establish a more structured and coordinated framework for Igbo cultural leadership in Lagos, while strengthening ties between diaspora communities and traditional institutions in the Southeast.

According to him, “For nearly two decades, the Igbo Nation has been enmeshed in a needless but delicate controversy over nomenclature. Therefore, today is not just an inauguration. Today is the burial of confusion, and the birth of clarity. Today is the end of an era of misconception and the beginning of an era of institutional legitimacy.”

In his opening address, the Igbo leader in Lagos said the title of Eze Ndigbo outside Igbo land became a subject of contestation, misinterpretation, and sometimes, open conflict, adding that it created division among our people in diaspora as well as created a disconnect between our diaspora leaders and the ancestral authorities at home.

“Many of us here have borne the brunt of that confusion. We were questioned, misunderstood, and our genuine efforts to serve our people were often misconstrued as an attempt to usurp authority. But we did not give up because we know that a house divided against itself cannot stand.”

Narrating further what brought the solution to the recurring impasse, Onyendu Ezegbuadi said: “The turning point came when the apex leadership of the Igbo Nation decided that enough was enough.

The South East Governors’ Forum, in its wisdom, in conjunction with Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, backed by the South East Council of Traditional Rulers, otherwise known as Ndi Eze Anaigbo Dum resolve to confront the issue head-on.

“This led to the constitution of the high-powered Committee on the Regularization of Igbo Diaspora Traditional Title and Leadership (CRIDTTL) led by respected Chief Charles Odonukwe.

“That committee did not sit in comfort; it embarked on extensive consultations and called for memoranda, and sieved the grain from the chaff with uncommon courage and impartiality.”

The Ndindu leader in Lagos disclosed that it was at the end of the rigorous and transparent process by the committee “that a unanimous agreement was reached: that the appropriate and culturally acceptable nomenclature for Igbo traditional leaders in the diaspora should be ‘Onyedu Ndi Igbo’, to distinguish us from the hereditary royal fathers whose thrones are domiciled in Igbo land.

“The resolution was not a demotion; it was an elevation through clarification. It restored honour to the traditional institution at home while giving dignity and official recognition to those serving abroad.”

Ezegbuadi noted that the historic decision was taken on May 29, 2026, at the Southeast Traditional Parliament in Owerri, Imo State, “which will forever remain a new dawn in Igbo history,” adding that the certificates issued to the Ndindu were not just paper “but the blood, sweat and tears of 18 years. A certificate of peace.”

At the historic ceremony, which was organised by the Association of Ndindu Ndigbo Nauzoije, Lagos State Chapter, in collaboration with the Committee on Regularisation of Igbo Diaspora Traditional Title and Leadership (CRIDTTL), under the auspices of the South East Council of Traditional Rulers, a legal practitioner and member of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Badagry Chapter, Barnabas Chibuike Okoro, disclosed to journalists that the initiative was primarily aimed at bringing structure, uniformity and clarity to Igbo cultural leadership across communities in Lagos State and other parts of the world.

According to him, the inauguration was not about creating another layer of traditional rulership, but about formally recognising individuals who have been selected and endorsed to provide cultural leadership within their respective Igbo communities in Lagos.

Okoro noted the initiative was particularly significant against the backdrop of longstanding questions surrounding representation and leadership among Igbo communities in Lagos.

He explained that the exercise was designed to address situations in which individuals could emerge independently and claim leadership of particular Igbo communities without the necessary endorsement from the relevant traditional institutions.

“The essence of this gathering is to formally present the individuals who have been given these leadership titles to the various Igbo communities in Lagos and to make it clear that these are the people approved to provide cultural leadership in their respective communities,” he said.

The Igbo leader added that the individuals being presented had received endorsement from the relevant Council of Traditional Rulers in Igboland, and were being introduced to their respective communities in Lagos as recognised cultural leaders.

According to him, the initiative would help harmonise the leadership structure and minimise disputes or confusion over who legitimately represents Igbo communities in different parts of Lagos State.

“We are saying that these specific individuals have been endorsed by the Council of Traditional Rulers and are being presented to their respective communities as their leaders. The objective is to harmonise the leadership structure and avoid confusion over who represents the Igbo people in the various communities,” Okoro said.

He, however, stressed the importance of distinguishing the newly recognised community leaders from statutory traditional rulers, noting that the former should not be addressed with royal titles such as ‘His Royal Highness’ or ‘His Majesty’.

“Traditional rulership is a different matter and is regulated by law. These positions are essentially about community and cultural leadership, rather than traditional rulership or royalty,” he explained.

The legal practitioner described the inauguration as an important step towards establishing a more coordinated system of Igbo cultural leadership in Lagos, while preserving the authority and distinct roles of recognised traditional institutions.

Beyond the formal presentation and inauguration of the Council of Ndindu Ndigbo, the ceremony also featured the presentation of the Igbo Traditional Values & Leadership Award 2026 in recognition of individuals who have distinguished themselves in service to the Igbo community and the preservation of its cultural heritage.

Anchored on the theme of Igbo Unity, Culture, Tradition and Progress, the gathering provided a platform for stakeholders to reaffirm their commitment to strengthening cultural identity, promoting organised community leadership and fostering greater unity among Igbo communities across Lagos State.

Meanwhile, in his remarks, the Secretary of the Committee on the Regularization of Igbo Diaspora Traditional Title and Leadership (CRIDTTL), Prince Ubochi Ubochi, said it was important to understand that the event was not simply another social gathering or title-presentation ceremony.

“It represents an institutional transition in the way Igbo traditional leadership is structured outside the Southeast.

“The South East Council of Traditional Rulers has moved to provide a more clearly defined framework for Igbo traditional representation in the diaspora, and CRIDTTL was established to undertake the difficult implementation work-screening, verification, assessment, documentation, and recommendation of prospective Onyendu.

“So, today is really about responsibility, institutional recognition and a new standard of leadership,” Ubochi stated.

The secretary added: “We must not create another platform where everybody wants to be ‘the number one’. The Onyendu structure should be built around consultation, collective responsibility, orderly succession and rotation.”