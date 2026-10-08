GLO Renews Commitment to Cultural Heritage Ahead Ofala 2026

Globacom, Nigeria’s indigenous telecommunications company, has reaffirmed its commitment to preserving, promoting and projecting Nigeria’s cultural heritage, as it joins the people of Onitsha in celebrating the 2026 Ofala Festival of Onitsha.

The telecommunications giant is the official sponsor of Ofala 2026, sustaining a relationship with the historic festival that has endured for over 15 years.

The partnership reflects Globacom’s conviction that culture is not merely an inheritance from the past, but a living patrimony through which communities preserve identity, transmit values and renew their place in civilisation.

The 2026 edition, marking the 25th Ofala of the reign of the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, is themed “Igba Mbo, Iga N’Iru – Strive and Advance From Resilience to Progress.” The theme captures the spirit of Ndi Onicha, whose history is defined by resilience, enterprise, adaptation and determination to advance.

A statement from Globacom disclosed the company’s continued association with Ofala “reflects a philosophy that places culture alongside connectivity as instruments of national development.

“For Globacom, Ofala is far more than an annual cultural celebration. It is a living expression of identity, continuity and collective aspiration.

“Our sustained partnership with this magnificent institution reflects our belief that preserving heritage and advancing society are not competing imperatives; they are mutually reinforcing pillars of a progressive nation.

“This is the spirit of Globacom’s clarion call, ‘Never Settle for Less’, which is to honour what is worthy, while continually striving for something greater.

“Never Settle for Less is a philosophy of progress: to respect the foundations upon which we stand, while seeking to broaden possibilities, deepen impact and move the nation forward. We are proud to support a cultural institution that honours its roots while engaging the future.”

Ofala has evolved from a sacred rite of royal renewal into a platform for cultural affirmation, community engagement and collective progress.

For Globacom, therefore, supporting Ofala transcends conventional sponsorship, representing corporate citizenship and cultural stewardship – an investment in the memory, meaning and continuity of a people.

Highlights include the Obi’s sacred period of seclusion and ceremonial emergence; the Medical, Health and Wellbeing Community Outreach; the international Oreze Art Exhibition; the Youth Carnival; and the climax of Iru Ofala and Azu Ofala.

The company’s support also resonates with the festival’s philosophy of advancement.

Just as Ofala draws strength from its ancestral foundations while looking towards tomorrow, Globacom has consistently championed the democratization of telecommunications, innovation and digital inclusion, connecting Nigerians to opportunities beyond circumstance.