  • Wednesday, 7th October, 2026

Firm Launches Commerce Platform to Connect 774 LGAs

Business | 3 seconds ago

Chastest Consult Limited has announced the launch of LGA Connect Nigeria, a first-of-its-kind civic and commerce platform that brings all 774 Local Government Areas across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) into a single digital ecosystem for Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.

The platform, which went live this week on web and mobile, allows any Nigerian, from a farmer in Ikot Ekpene to a nurse in Manchester, to find their home LGA, interact in indigenous languages, transact securely, and engage directly with their local council leadership.

According to the company, LGA Connect is designed to solve two long-standing gaps: the low online visibility of local governments, which is the tier of governance that most impacts daily life, and the lack of structured coordination for an estimated 17 million Nigerians abroad who remit tens of billions of dollars home annually without a direct channel to their communities.

Speaking on the launch, Regional Director at Chastest Consult, Ini Archibong, said the platform would address Nigeria’s core challenge of coordination.

“Nigeria does not have a talent problem, an ambition problem or a diaspora problem. It has a coordination problem. For too long, the tools our people used to organise, transact and hold power to account were built for someone else’s country. LGA Connect is built for us, at the level where governance actually touches life,” Archibong said.

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