Fidson Selected to Expand Influenza Treatment Access, Pandemic Preparedness

Fidson Healthcare Plc has been selected as one of eleven manufacturers across nine countries to sign sublicence agreements with the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) for the development and manufacture of generic versions of baloxavir marboxil, an innovative antiviral treatment for influenza, under MPP’s voluntary licensing agreement with Roche.

The Executive Director of the Medicines Patent Pool, Charles Gore, said: “We are now moving into implementation with manufacturers across multiple regions. This is exactly the kind of work that needs to happen before, rather than during, a health emergency.

“We will now work closely with these manufacturers to support product development and regulatory approval, with the aim of making quality-assured generic baloxavir available as quickly as possible. By combining global manufacturing capacity with regionally focused production, we are helping build a more geographically diverse and resilient supply base for the future.”

The Vice President and Head of Global Policy, Roche, Tamara Schudel, remarked: “Moving from our initial agreement to actual sublicensing manufacturers today marks an important milestone and demonstrates what is possible when organisations lean in with trust, pragmatism, and a shared goal.”

The Managing Director and CEO, Fidson Healthcare, Biola Adebayo, said: “Being selected by the Medicines Patent Pool as a sublicensee under the Roche-MPP voluntary licensing programme for baloxavir marboxil is both an honour and a validation of Fidson’s longstanding commitment to quality-assured pharmaceutical manufacturing, innovation, and improving healthcare outcomes.”