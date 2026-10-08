FG Moves to Avert Varsity Crisis, Releases 8-month Salary Arrears to Non-academic Staff

• SSANU hails government

Onyebuchi Ezigbo and Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The federal government has released eight months’ arrears of the Consolidated Non-Academic Staff Tertiary Institutions Allowance (CONTA) to workers in federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education, in a move aimed at strengthening industrial harmony and preventing disruptions in the nation’s tertiary education system.

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) commended the federal government for the swift intervention, describing it as a demonstration of responsiveness and commitment to honouring agreements reached with university-based unions.

The allowance, covering January to August 2026, was announced yesterday by Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, barely two days after the government commenced payment of the Consolidated Academic Tertiary Institutions Allowance (CATA) to academic staff.

The twin payments signalled the federal government’s efforts to address staff welfare across the tertiary education sector and ease tensions that could threaten the stability of the academic calendar.

Alausa said the release of CONTA demonstrated the administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare and recognition of the critical role played by non-academic personnel in keeping tertiary institutions functional.

According to him, the welfare and motivation of both academic and non-academic staff remain central to ensuring stable institutions and producing the skilled manpower required for national development.

He said the payment was also part of the federal government’s broader efforts to address legitimate welfare concerns, promote industrial harmony, and minimise disruptions to academic activities nationwide.

The minister said the administration would continue to strengthen institutions responsible for developing Nigeria’s human capital, stressing that a stable tertiary education system is essential to the country’s socio-economic development.

Alausa assured stakeholders that the Federal Ministry of Education would sustain consultations with relevant unions, heads of institutions, and other stakeholders to resolve outstanding issues and build a more stable and productive tertiary education system.

He appealed for continued cooperation from academic and non-academic staff, institutional authorities, and unions as the government implemented its reforms in the sector.

The minister reiterated that the ministry under his leadership would continue to prioritise staff welfare, institutional stability, human capital development, and improved learning outcomes.

He added that the federal government remained committed to fulfilling its obligations to personnel in the tertiary education sector and addressing outstanding welfare issues in line with the human capital development objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

SSANU lauded Alausa for his proactive role in facilitating the payment.

The union had in a communiqué issued after its 56th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, at the weekend, demanded immediate release of funds and full payment of outstanding CONTTA arrears since January 1, 2026.

The union warned that failure by government to meet its demand within 14 days would compel it to resume a “total, comprehensive and indefinite strike action” without further notice.

The ultimatum had also demanded payment of two months’ salaries withheld during the 2022 industrial action and one-year arrears arising from the 25 per cent and 35 per cent salary increases.

However, less than 48 hours after making its position public, the government released the eight months’ arrears, averting an imminent shutdown of academic activities.

Confirming the release, SSANU President, Mohammed Ibrahim, described the development as evidence that constructive engagement, when matched with prompt action, could protect industrial harmony and workers’ welfare.

Ibrahim advised members in various branches to liaise with managements of their universities to ensure prompt and judicious payment and report any shortfall.

Before the ultimatum was issued, the minister had reportedly contacted the SSANU president to confirm that the Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation were processing the funds.

SSANU said the minister’s proactive engagement followed by actual release reflected a commendable departure from usual delays in implementing negotiated agreements and urged government to sustain the responsive approach in settling remaining entitlements.

Despite the payment, the union insisted government must still settle outstanding two months withheld salaries and one-year arrears from the salary increases, describing them as legitimate entitlements that should not suffer further delay.

NEC also called on state governments and governing councils of state-owned universities to ensure full, equitable, and properly funded implementation of the agreement, warning that selective or delayed implementation can fuel unrest.

While welcoming government’s action, SSANU reaffirmed commitment to constructive engagement and industrial peace, but said it would deploy all lawful and constitutional means to protect rights, welfare and professional advancement of its members where agreements were not faithfully implemented.

It said prompt settlement had strengthened confidence that engagement between government and university unions could deliver results for workers, students, and the wider university system.