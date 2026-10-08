Fagbemi:  Nigerian Laws Will Protect Investors’ Interests

Alex Enumah in Abuja





The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has assured foreign and local investors of enabling laws to protect their business interests.

The AGF gave the assurance at a dinner he hosted for the Nigerian delegation to the ongoing International Bar Association 2026 Conference, holding in Copenhagen, Denmark.

According to a statement by his media, Kamarudeen Ogundele, the event was attended by the Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo; lawyers, diplomats, Nigerian communities in Denmark and neighbouring Sweden, and their foreign friends.

Fagbemi in the statement said President Bola Tinubu was committed to building a stronger Nigeria by implementing economic policies and laws that will further boost investors confidence in the country.

“The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains committed to strengthening the rule of law, improving access to justice, modernising the administration of justice, strengthening prosecution and law-enforcement institutions, promoting respect for human rights, and creating a legal environment in which citizens and investors can have confidence,” he said.

The AGF urged lawyers and other Nigerians to join hands with the government in the efforts to make Nigeria greater.

In his remarks, Goronyo described Fagbemi as a man of courage and called on the gathering to support Tinubu in his uncommon reform efforts.

The Nigerian Ambassadors to Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway, Lola Akande, said the strength, independence and credibility of legal institutions were important to the confidence of citizens, investors and international partners.

“That is why the work we do here matters. It matters to the individual whose rights require protection. It matters to the investor seeking confidence and predictability. It matters to businesses operating across borders,” she added.

Commending Fagbemi on behalf of the Nigerian delegation, a senior lawyer, Yusuf Ali, said the AGF had set precedents in legal victories for the nation and consecutively hosting the gathering since assumption of office.