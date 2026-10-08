At London Stock Exchange, Zotmann Showcases Africa’s Mineral Wealth and Investment Potential

The appearance of Victor Nwokeji, Executive Vice Chairman of Zotmann International Limited and Zotmann Mining Limited, at the London Stock Exchange, where he rang the Closing Bell, provided a platform to spotlight a much bigger proposition: the immense potential of Africa’s mineral wealth to drive industrial growth, create jobs and attract responsible global investment. For Zotmann, that potential lies not merely in extracting resources, but in building sustainable mining businesses, developing local expertise and creating lasting value for investors, communities and the wider economy. Royce Okolie reports

In a significant moment that showcased Nigeria’s growing business potential before the international investment community, the Executive Vice Chairman of Zotmann International Limited and Zotmann Mining Limited, Victor Nwokeji, rang the market’s Closing Bell to mark the end of the trading session at the London Stock Exchange.

Nwokeji’s participation in the prestigious ceremony at the London Stock Exchange, one of the world’s leading financial markets, provided an opportunity to highlight the immense business, investment and natural resource potential of Nigeria and the wider African continent.

The event brought together business leaders and members of the international investment community, creating an avenue for discussions around Africa’s economic prospects, responsible investment, entrepreneurship and the need for stronger connections between African businesses and global capital markets.

For Nwokeji, the occasion represented more than a ceremonial appearance. It was an opportunity to project the aspirations of African businesses on an international platform and to emphasise the capacity of companies from the continent to participate meaningfully in the global economy.

The Closing Bell ceremony is a symbolic tradition at the London Stock Exchange, marking the conclusion of the trading session while providing companies, entrepreneurs and business leaders with a platform to celebrate milestones and strengthen their engagement with the global financial community.

Speaking during the event, Nwokeji described the opportunity to ring the Closing Bell as a great honour, stressing that the occasion carried a significant message about the place of African businesses in the global economy.

“It is a great honour to stand here today and ring the Closing Bell at the London Stock Exchange, as Executive Vice Chairman of Zotmann International Limited and Zotmann Mining Limited, and as an African businessman who believes deeply in the enormous potential of our continent,” he said.

According to him, the ceremony demonstrated that African businesses have a place at the table where global capital meets global opportunities.

“This moment carries a powerful message: African businesses belong where global capital meets global opportunity,” Nwokeji said.

He explained that Zotmann was committed to building responsible and sustainable mining companies capable of creating jobs, developing skills, strengthening industries and delivering lasting value to shareholders, host communities and the wider economy.

The Zotmann executive emphasised that the continent’s enormous mineral resources could play a major role in driving industrialisation and economic development if properly harnessed through responsible investment, effective governance and long-term strategic planning.

He, however, stressed that ambition must be matched with action, noting that sustainable business growth requires transparency, sound corporate governance, credible geological evidence, responsible operations and respect for host communities.

According to him, investors and businesses must move beyond the pursuit of short-term returns and embrace models that create sustainable value for all stakeholders.

Nwokeji’s position reflects the growing global interest in Africa’s mining sector, particularly as the continent continues to attract attention for its vast deposits of critical minerals and other natural resources required for industrial development and the global energy transition.

He noted that responsible mining should not be viewed solely as an avenue for extracting mineral resources, but as a platform for creating jobs, developing local expertise, supporting communities and building industries capable of contributing to national and continental economic growth.

The Zotmann executive vice chairman further explained that the company’s commitment to Africa’s future extends beyond the mineral resources beneath the continent’s soil, but also encompasses investment in people and the creation of opportunities for inclusive economic growth.

“Our commitment to Africa’s future extends beyond the resources beneath our soil. It includes investing in people and creating opportunities for inclusive growth,” Nwokeji said.

“This is why we are proud to partner with FLAIR Global Summit in supporting initiatives that empower women and girls. We believe that no meaningful economic transformation can be achieved when a significant part of society is left behind.”

The statement underscored what he described as the importance of inclusion in the continent’s development journey, particularly the need to ensure that women and young people are given access to opportunities that enable them to contribute to economic and social progress.

Nwokeji said businesses operating in Africa must recognise that their responsibilities extend beyond balance sheets and financial performance.

He argued that companies should contribute to the development of the communities in which they operate by creating employment opportunities, supporting skills development and building partnerships that promote sustainable livelihoods.

Addressing London’s investment community, Nwokeji called for deeper engagement with African businesses, urging investors to visit African markets, examine projects, assess available data and evaluate opportunities based on governance, project quality and performance.

He maintained that Africa should not be approached merely as a destination for extracting resources, but as a continent offering opportunities for long-term investment, industrial partnerships, technological development and wealth creation.

The Zotmann executive encouraged international investors to look beyond traditional perceptions of the African market and undertake proper due diligence in evaluating investment opportunities.

He also challenged African entrepreneurs to raise their standards and build businesses capable of attracting and sustaining the confidence of international investors.

The responsibility for changing the narrative about Africa, Nwokeji said does not rest solely with foreign investors or governments. African businesses themselves must demonstrate professionalism, transparency, accountability and the capacity to deliver on their commitments.

Nwokeji said African entrepreneurs must build institutions and businesses that can compete on the international stage, stressing that access to global capital comes with expectations around governance, transparency, accountability and performance.

He added that African businesses must be prepared to meet those expectations while remaining focused on addressing local needs and creating value within their respective economies.

The Zotmann executive also used the occasion to highlight the importance of partnerships in unlocking Africa’s economic potential. No single company, investor or government can independently transform the continent’s vast opportunities into sustainable prosperity.

He therefore advocated stronger collaboration among African businesses, international investors, governments, development institutions and local communities.

Nwokeji said the Closing Bell should serve as a signal for stronger relationships between Africa and the international investment community, particularly through deeper partnerships, increased investment and greater collaboration.

He noted that stronger engagement between African businesses and global financial institutions could create opportunities for capital mobilisation, expansion, technology transfer and the development of new industries.

The London Stock Exchange platform, he said, offered a powerful reminder of what could be achieved when ambition, capital and enterprise converge. He maintained that Africa’s vast resources, youthful population, entrepreneurial energy and growing markets provide a strong foundation for sustainable economic growth.

“Africa has the resources. Africa has the talent. Africa has the ambition. Together, with responsible investment, strong partnerships and unwavering commitment, we can transform these advantages into sustainable growth and lasting prosperity,” he said.

The message resonated with the broader conversation around the future of Africa’s extractive industries and the need to ensure that the continent derives greater economic value from its natural resources.

For Nigeria in particular, the mining sector has increasingly been identified as an important area for economic diversification and the reduction of dependence on oil revenues. The country possesses significant deposits of gold, lithium, tin, coal, lead-zinc, iron ore and other minerals, creating opportunities for exploration, processing and industrial development.

Nwokeji’s appearance at the London Stock Exchange therefore offered an international platform to reinforce the argument that Nigeria and Africa can play a much larger role in the global resource economy when investment is supported by credible institutions, responsible operators and strong partnerships.

Beyond the symbolism of ringing the Closing Bell, the Zotmann executive’s participation represented a call for greater confidence in Africa’s capacity to build globally competitive businesses.

It also reinforced his belief that the continent’s future should be shaped not only by the resources it possesses, but by how effectively those resources are transformed into opportunities for its people.

As the trading session came to an end at the London Stock Exchange, the occasion provided a fitting backdrop for Nwokeji’s message: that Africa is ready for deeper engagement with the global investment community, and that its businesses must be prepared to meet the highest standards in order to seize the opportunities ahead.

The Closing Bell, according to Nwokeji, was not simply the conclusion of a trading day. It was, in his words and message, a symbolic call for a new chapter of stronger partnerships between Africa and the world—a chapter in which African resources, talent and ambition are matched by responsible investment, credible leadership and sustainable enterprise.