Aiyedatiwa: Pilot Averted Bigger Disaster in Ondo Air Crash as Search Enters Day Two

• Search, recovery efforts in progress, says NAF as Keyamo, air chief meet to end civil-military aviation safety dichotomy

•DHQ, DECAN, Buratai Foundation, NDLEA, Bayelsa mourn

Michael Olugbode, Linus Aleke in Abuja, Chinedu Eze in Lagos and Fidelis David in Akure





Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who visited the site of the recent air crash in the state, yesterday, said the tragedy could have been worse if the aircraft crashed directly into Igbokoda community.

Aiyedatiwa revealed that eyewitness accounts suggested the pilot appeared to have manoeuvred the aircraft away from the populated area before it plunged into the swamp.

According to him, the aircraft crashed about 200 metres from the community after what residents described as a sound suggesting that the aircraft was experiencing engine problems.

The governor said, “From what the people told us, the aircraft was almost coming into the community, but the pilot managed to manoeuvre it away before it crashed about 200 metres from the community and went straight into the swamp.”

Aiyedatiwa said only the pilot could have explained the circumstances surrounding the final manoeuvre, stating that the action might have prevented a larger catastrophe in the coastal community.

Describing the scene as a “very gory sight”, he said portions of bodies, clothing, jackets belonging to Air Force personnel and fragments of the aircraft had been recovered and preserved for investigation.

Aiyedatiwa, who was accompanied by personnel of the Nigerian Navy and Air Force, divers, officials of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), State Emergency Management Agency, and local residents involved in the search, said the main wreckage had yet to be located.

He said, “The main body of the aircraft has not been sighted. It is believed to be submerged in the swamp.”

The governor added that the depth and nature of the terrain could have caused the aircraft to sink deep into the mud.

He explained that the difficulty in accessing the crash site prompted him to direct the state Ministry of Works to deploy two amphibious machines, popularly known as swamp buggies, to create wider access through the waterways and enable larger boats to move closer to the location.

According to him, the machines were also used to excavate the soil in the area in the hope of locating the main wreckage or other parts of the aircraft, while Navy personnel and local divers continued searching the deeper sections for possible bodies and the cockpit.

“From construction experience and analysis of this area, for you to get to refusal level, it’ll get to about 30 metres deep,” Aiyedatiwa said.

The governor also disclosed that aviation fuel was still flowing into the water around the crash site, raising concerns about pollution as recovery efforts continued.

The governor commiserated with President Bola Tinubu, Nigerian Air Force, and the families of the deceased, describing the victims as young Nigerians, who had committed themselves to defending the territorial integrity of the country.

He said the search and recovery operation would continue, while urging Nigerians to pray for the bereaved families and the armed forces.

Aiyedatiwa said, “I am a man of faith, so we cannot completely rule out a miracle,” referring to biblical accounts of Lazarus and Jonah.

“But looking at what we have seen here I doubt whether any of the victims can return to life. May their souls rest in peace,” he said.

The difficult swampy terrain of Igbokoda had continued to hamper efforts to recover the remains of victims and the main wreckage of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) ATR-42 aircraft that crashed near the naval base in the area, more than 48 hours after the tragedy.

The aircraft, with registration number NAF 931, crashed on Monday while on a routine mission from Benin City to Lagos, killing all 32 people on board, comprising seven crew members and 25 passengers.

The recovery operation was further complicated by the thick mangroves, murky waters, and deep mud at the crash site, with the main body of the aircraft believed to be completely submerged.

The difficult terrain had also delayed efforts to locate the aircraft’s cockpit and black boxes, which investigators hoped would provide vital clues to the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Commander of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operation Base, Igbokoda, Captain Andy Alemongwa, had briefed the governor on the progress of the search operation as Navy personnel, divers, and local residents continued efforts to locate missing bodies and the submerged wreckage.

NAF: Search, Recovery Efforts Continue

Nigerian Air Force (NAF), under the direction of Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, continued to lead and coordinate search and recovery efforts following the NAF ATR-42 air crash.

According to Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the CAS commended the dedication and professionalism of NAF personnel, as well as the invaluable support provided by the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Police, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ondo State Government, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Amotekun Corps, Hi-Tech Construction Company, local authorities, community leaders, and volunteers.

He stated that the coordinated efforts reflected the strong spirit of inter-agency cooperation and collective national service in times of adversity.

Aneke reaffirmed NAF’s commitment to pursuing the recovery operation diligently and safely, in close collaboration with all relevant stakeholders.

He assured the public that appropriate updates would continue to be provided as the search and recovery operation progressed, while appreciating Nigerians and other stakeholders for their solidarity, prayers, and support.

Keyamo, Air Chief Meet to End Civil-Military Aviation Safety Dichotomy

The strict dichotomy between civil and military aviation could become a thing of the past as Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, agreed to deepen collaboration between Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in the areas of aviation safety, airworthiness, certification, training, and capacity building.

The agreement was reached yesterday when the aviation minister paid a condolence visit to the chief of air staff, following the tragic Nigerian Air Force aircraft incident at Igbokoda.

The minister, after signing the condolence register, held a private meeting with the air chief, before both leaders addressed the media and announced a new framework for closer cooperation between the civil and military aviation authorities.

Keyamo expressed deep sympathy to the Nigerian Air Force, describing the incident as a national tragedy and commending the gallantry and sacrifices of the men and women of the air force.

He stated, “We value the air force. We value the efforts of the gallant men and women of the air force and what they do for the country.”

The minister stressed that tragedies within the aviation sector did not distinguish between military and civilian operators, stating that both sectors ultimately serve the same country and protect the same citizens.

According to him, the incident has further strengthened the need for greater cooperation and the sharing of expertise between the two sides.

Keyamo said, “It is one country, one people. When disaster happens, it affects everybody. There were civilians in that air crash and when there’s an air crash in the civil aviation, too, there can be military personnel. And so, it is important that we cooperate in the area of safety.”

The minister said the Nigerian Air Force already relied on civil aviation infrastructure, particularly air traffic control, and said the existing relationship should now be expanded into a more structured partnership.

He disclosed that he had already contacted Director-General of NCAA and facilitated direct communication between the NCAA leadership and the chief of air staff.

“We have decided that we will cooperate in terms of capacity building,” he said.

Keyamo announced that a joint committee involving NCAA and Nigerian Air Force would be established to facilitate collaboration in airworthiness, certification, training, and other aviation safety measures, while respecting the statutory mandates of both institutions.

He assured the chief of air staff that personnel of Nigerian Air Force would be given access to relevant training opportunities undertaken by the civil aviation authorities.

The minister stated, “There is no reason why we cannot take some names from the air force. We have a lot of training we go for, so there is no reason why we cannot.

“This is a kind of cross-pollination and symbiotic relationship we have decided to build for the safety of the lives of Nigerians.”

Responding, Aneke thanked the minister for the condolence visit and his continued support for the Nigerian Air Force.

He described the minister’s gesture as a demonstration of the strong relationship that had developed between the civil and military aviation sectors under his leadership.

The chief of air staff disclosed that both institutions had already commenced discussions on a framework that would enable personnel from the civil aviation sector to contribute to the air force’s safety environment.

He said that was particularly in the areas of airworthiness and certification, while Air Force personnel would also contribute their expertise to the civil aviation sector where required.

“We have both agreed that we need to move the aviation industry, whether military or civil, to a higher level,” Aneke said.

He welcomed the minister’s offer of training opportunities for Air Force personnel, stressing that the initiative would strengthen capacity and enhance aviation safety across the country.

The chief of air staff emphasised that the two institutions had a shared responsibility to protect Nigerian lives.

“We are serving the same government; we are protecting the same Nigerians. So we are just a blend of each other,” he said.

DHQ, DECAN, Buratai Foundation, NDLEA, Mourn

Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Defence Correspondents Association of Nigeria (DECAN), and Buratai Foundation expressed their deep sorrow over the tragic loss of crew members and passengers aboard the ill-fated Nigerian Air Force (NAF) ATR-42 aircraft.

They extended their heartfelt condolences to the families, colleagues, and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the incident.

According to a statement by Director of Defence Information, Major-General Samaila Uba, the Armed Forces of Nigeria extended their heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of all those involved, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), and the entire armed forces family.

Uba stated, “The demise of the crew members and passengers is a painful loss to the entire armed forces and the nation at large. Our personnel give their all daily to keep Nigeria safe. Their courage and sacrifices will never be forgotten.”

DECAN said it was deeply traumatised by the tragic incident and the enormous loss of lives.

In a statement, President of DECAN, Odita Sunday, said, “Our hearts go out to the families, friends and colleagues of the victims at this incredibly difficult moment. No words can adequately capture the pain of losing loved ones, especially in such sudden and tragic circumstances.

“We also commiserate with the Nigerian Air Force, the Chief of the Air Staff, officers and airmen, as well as the entire Armed Forces of Nigeria, over this painful loss. The incident is not only a loss to the NAF but a profound national tragedy, given the sacrifices routinely made by our men and women in uniform in the service of the nation.”

Similarly, the TY Buratai Humanity Care Foundation, in a statement, said the risks the military personnel undertook for Nigeria must not be forgotten, while urging them not to allow sorrow to weaken their resolve, even in this dark hour.

Signed by the foundation’s Chairman, Ibrahim Danfulani, the statement said, “Our hearts are heavy. We mourn with the President and Commander-in-Chief, the Nigerian Air Force, the Armed Forces and every family touched by this painful loss.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the servicemen and women and the civilians, who lost their lives. No words can fully measure such grief, but we want every bereaved family to know: you are not alone. A grateful nation grieves with you, and we pray that Almighty Allah grants you strength, comfort and peace.

“To the men and women in uniform, especially the officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force. We say: take heart. Your service is noble. Your sacrifice is seen.”

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) also condoled with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) over the death of its personnel in the air crash in Ondo State.

In a letter of condolence addressed to Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, expressed the agency’s sympathy to the NAF leadership, officers, and men, as well as families of the deceased.

Marwa described the crash as devastating, saying the news was received with profound grief.

He commended the Nigerian Air Force for its patriotism, gallantry, and commitment to defending the nation, describing the loss of personnel dedicated to national service as a major blow to the service and the wider national security community.

“In this moment of deep sorrow, our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families of the fallen heroes, as well as the entire NAF family,” Marwa said.

Bayelsa Mourns Four Crash Victims

Bayelsa State Executive Council, yesterday, observed a minute silence in honour of four of the state’s indigenes in the ill-fated Nigeria Air Force (NAF) plane that crashed on Monday in Ondo State.

NAF, in a statement, said it lost 25 of its personnel in the tragic incident, including the four from Bayelsa identified as Flight Lieutenant Tarila Lazarus (Southern Ijaw Local Government Area), Sergeant Izibenikien Samuel (Yenagoa), Sergeant Ebimobowei Charles Alafuka (Ekeremor), and Godstime Tarabina (Kolokuma/Opokuma)

Governor Dioye Diri, who presided at the 198th session of the meeting in Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Yenagoa, expressed grief on behalf of the government and people of the state.

Diri said the state had been deeply affected by the tragedy. He said he had earlier issued a condolence message to commiserate with President Bola Tinubu, the Chief of the Air Staff, and families of the victims before the identity of the victims were released.

The governor said, as directed by the president, flags in the state flew at half-mast, and that the state government would liaise with relevant authorities towards taking steps to alleviate the pain of the victims’ families.

At the meeting, the governor also appreciated Bayelsans for their massive participation in activities marking the state’s 30th anniversary. He said the turnout demonstrated the people’s love for the state and their willingness to identify with its development.

He stated that the anniversary was not a political party event but an opportunity for Bayelsans to reflect on the state’s journey, assess its present position, and project its future.

He particularly thanked the committee led by Deputy Governor, Dr. Peter Akpe, government officials, citizens, diplomats, federal agencies, and other guests who contributed to the success of the celebrations.

Diri urged Bayelsans to preserve the spirit of love, unity and oneness demonstrated during the anniversary, stressing that a state can only achieve greater development when its people work together.