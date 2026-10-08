AbdulRazaq Pledges Reduction of Housing Deficit in Kwara, Inaugurates 464-unit of Housing Estate in Ijagbo 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



Kwara State governor and Chairman Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday said his administration would leave no stone unturned at addressing the housing deficit in the state so as to improve the living standards and economic development of the people of the state.



He therefore said that housing is not a luxury because basic housing is a fundamental human need and a cornerstone of dignity, security and family stability.

AbdulRazaq stated this in Ijagbo town in Oyun Local Government Area of the state during the inauguration of the newly constructed multi-billion-naira 464 housing unit in the area.



The housing estate was named after the governor tagged “AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq Morire Housing Estate, Ijagbo town.

The housing estates includes 210 units of two-bedroom terrace apartments, 200 units of three-bedroom units and 54 units of four-bedroom terrace duplexes.



The governor said: “Dear Kwarans, housing is not a luxury. Basic housing is a fundamental human need and a cornerstone of dignity, security and family stability.

“Yet, across Nigeria and indeed in Kwara State, the challenge of addressing housing deficit is daunting.”



He said, “This administration believes that inadequacy of proper shelter for Nigerians is not merely a problem of not building enough houses.



“Indeed, several studies have attributed the housing deficit in Nigeria to a complex mix of causes, key amongst them being high cost and rising cost of building materials, weak finance, difficult land systems, infrastructure gaps institutional limitations amongst others.

“On behalf of the people of Kwara, I thank the management of ISHI Homes Limited for this partnership and for choosing Kwara State as the location for this important development”.



Governor AbdulRazaq who was ably represented at the groundbreaking inauguration of the estate by the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Segun Ogunsola, the governor applauded the developer for recognising his administration’s contributions to mass housing development in the state.

He stated that, “The administration has consistently placed housing development high on its agenda.



“The government recognises access to decent and affordable housing as essential to the wellbeing of the people.

“The state government has also been in active collaboration with institutional partners including the Federal Ministry of Housing with a view to increasing housing stock in the state.

“Recently, we acquired a housing estate with over 130 flats at Ogbondoroko in Asa LGA of the State. Government has approved that the estate be onboarded onto the administration’s social support scheme”

AbdulRazaq said the commitment was reflected in the development of the Kwara Smart City and other mass housing initiatives across the state.

The governor disclosed that his reforms in land administration have reduced the processing time for Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) from 180 days to 35 days.

AbdulRazaq said the improved turnaround time demonstrated the administration’s commitment to making land administration more transparent, efficient and investor-friendly.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ISHI Homes, Dr Olayinka Ilufoye, said the project aims to democratise home ownership and making decent and affordable housing accessible to the people of Kwara South senatorial district.

Ilufoye said the estate was meant for civil servants, traders and other Nigerians who can access it through the National Housing Fund (NHF).

“The name AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq Morire, which translates to ‘I have seen goodness’, is a deliberate expression of our faith, hope and expectation.

“We believe this estate will become a testimony of prosperity, progress and abundance in Kwara South,” he said.

Ilufoye pledged that the company would remain committed to transparency, accountability, quality construction and timely delivery.

The Executive Chairman of the Kwara State Geographic Information Service (KWGIS), Alhaji Sulyman Abdulkareem, said the state government has consistently placed housing development high on its development agenda.

He commended the state government for ensuring access to land, facilitating the prompt issuance of titles and certificate of occupancy.

Abdulkareem pointed out that by providing timely approval for mortgage transactions, the governor is creating the conditions necessary for housing development to thrive in Kwara.

ENDS