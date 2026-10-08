2027: CSOs, Others Urge Ebonyi Electorate to Vote for Candidates with Competence, Track Records

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Civil Society Organizations and other stakeholders in Ebonyi State have called on the electorate in the state to look beyond political manifestos, slogans and personalities, and critically interrogate the competence, capacity, policy proposals, and track records of various candidates of political parties for the 2027 general election.

The stakeholders made the call last Monday in Abakaliki, the state capital during a democratic dialogue organised by the Centre for Media and Dialogue Initiative(CMDI) in collaboration with the Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ebonyi State chapter, with the theme: ‘Beyond the Manifesto: Ebonyi 2027 Election and the People’s Interrogation of Next Leadership’.

The Programme Director of the Centre, Eze Chikodiri Igwe, said the essence of the dialogue was to provide a credible, respectful and non-partisan platform where candidates could explain their programmes while citizens, the media and other stakeholders interrogate their policy choices and capacity to deliver.

Igwe said democracy required more than campaign promises, stressing that voters must demand clear explanations on how proposed policies would be implemented, the resources required and the mechanisms for measuring performance and holding elected officials accountable.

“A manifesto tells us what a candidate promises. Democracy, however, requires us to go further and ask: What is the problem? What is the proposed solution? How will it be delivered? What resources will it require?

“What priorities will guide the choices? How will citizens measure performance? And what mechanisms will make leadership accountable to the people?” he said.

He explained that the objective of the initiative was not to endorse any candidate or political party, but to move electoral discourse “from political promises to public policy; from slogans to substance; from personalities to capacity; and from campaign rhetoric to measurable commitments.”

Igwe added that the electorate had the right to ask questions, candidates had the responsibility to provide answers, while the media has a duty to interrogate claims and provide citizens with credible information to enable them make informed choices.

“Ultimately, the objective of this programme is to help create a better-informed electorate and a more substantive electoral conversation ahead of the 2027 elections.

“We are not here to tell Ebonyi people what choice to make. We are here to strengthen the quality of the questions that must precede that choice,” Igwe said.

He maintained that an election was not merely about choosing who would occupy an office, but about deciding who would be entrusted with the hopes, resources, security and future of the people.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ebonyi State chapter, Uchenna Inya, said journalists have a responsibility to set the agenda for public discourse and ensure that the electorate is adequately informed about candidates and their programmes.

Inya said the media must interrogate candidates on what they intended to offer the people, how they planned to implement their policies, and what mechanisms would be deployed to address critical sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, security, and the economy.

He stressed that journalists are not partisan actors in the electoral process, but professional stakeholders whose responsibility is to report issues accurately and allow citizens to make informed choices.

“Our duty is to keep the public informed, educated and focused on a people-centred agenda,” Inya said, adding that the media would continue to report electoral issues based on facts while advocating a peaceful, free and credible process.

He urged political actors and their supporters to eschew violence and allow the electorate to freely exercise their democratic rights.

Representing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the event, Mrs. Esther Idam described citizens as critical stakeholders in the electoral process, and urged registered voters to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the elections.

Idam also cautioned voters and political actors against misinformation and fake news, urging citizens to verify information before sharing it on social media platforms.

She warned youths against allowing themselves to be used to perpetrate electoral violence, stressing that a peaceful environment was essential for credible participation.

According to her, voters should familiarise themselves with their designated polling units and comply with electoral guidelines rather than resort to confrontation when difficulties arise.

She further emphasised the need for political parties, candidates, agents and voters to understand the rules governing accreditation, voting and the collation process.

The INEC representative also reiterated the commission’s commitment to an inclusive electoral process, noting that women, youths and persons living with disabilities are important participants in the democratic process.

She stated that the commission would provide a level playing ground for all candidates for the general election.

The dialogue attracted candidates and representatives of various political parties, including the Labour Party, ADC, PDP, NDC, ARM and other political parties that participated in discussions on the quality of leadership required in Ebonyi State and the expectations of voters ahead of the 2027 elections.

However, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidates didn’t participate in the dialogue.

The state Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Chukwuma Igwe, represented by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Darlington Onwe, urged the APC to explain to the state while it has been avoiding debate and other activities geared toward peaceful and free and fair conduct of the 2027 general election.

“The APC leaders deliberately avoided this dialogue in which they were duly notified. The governor was personally invited, and if he was too busy, he was supposed to send a representative like our principal, Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, the governorship candidate of PDP, did by sending someone to represent him.

“Chief Ifeanyi Odii was not in the country but he still sent someone to represent him. The state PDP Chairman, Chukwuma Igwe, was unavoidably absent due to flight issues but he had to send the Publicity Secretary of the party to represent him.

“The APC was not around here; its members ran away from the dialogue because they don’t have anything to show. PDP has been challenging them to a debate but they have continued to run away because there is nothing tangible to show,” Onwe said.