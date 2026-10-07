Vitafoam Boosts Practical Science Education

Kayode Tokede

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc has turned its CSR commitment into tangible educational impact, renovating a Chemistry Laboratory at LASUED to enhance practical learning and support the development of science-based skills.

The management of Vitafoam Nigeria Plc has refurbished a Chemistry Laboratory at the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), providing improved facilities for students in the Department and creating a more conducive environment for practical learning, experimentation and scientific inquiry.

The upgrade is in line with the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment to supporting the education sector and investing in human capital development.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at LASUED, Ijanikin, Lagos State, recently, Vitafoam’s Group Managing Director, Taiwo Adeniyi, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting educational institutions in Nigeria and contributing to the development of quality education.

“Vitafoam Nigeria PLC’s operations are fundamentally rooted in chemistry, which is why initiatives that promote chemistry education are important. They provide a pathway for developing future talent for the company and the wider industry,” Adeniyi said.